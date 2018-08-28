Millwey Rise latest – what will the ‘footballing gods’ throw at ‘Rise’ next?

What more have the footballing gods got in store for Millwey Rise? That’s what fans of the team are asking after another player departure, injury to the talented goalkeeper and a 5-1 home defeat in their latest Macon League outing, writes Dick Sturch.

As if learning in midweek that another high-profile player will be leaving their ranks wasn’t bad enough, 10 minutes into the Macron League Division Four home game with Teignmouth, Rise lost Brett Garner, their outstanding keeper, to injury – further indication that someone – or something – at the club had ‘riled’ those footballing gods!

The departure of Garner meant a re-jig that saw young Tom Donnan take his place in goal.

Again, with a very youthful side on the pitch, ‘Rise’ held their own until the 25th minute when they failed to clear the ball and it was duly netted by a Teignmouth forward.

Millwey’s youngsters strove to make inroads into their opponents half, but their efforts were dampened by a resolute defence.

Ty Allen came nearest to scoring when his effort was cleared off the line by a defender. The visitors continued pressing, but Millwey’s back four held out until just before half-time when Teignmouth again pierced their defence for a two-goal interval lead.

At the beginning of the second period the wind strength increased and `Rise` found themselves playing into a gale of wind and rain.

Fifteen minutes in, a firm strike from a visiting forward eluded Donnan to increase the lead.

Sam Turner, who had stepped into the side despite carrying an injury, eventually had to give way.

With no other alternative, manager Simon Flint stepped in to replace him, and, with his first touch of the ball, nearly found the net.

Teignmouth moved into a four goal lead before a Matt Lewis penalty reduced the arrears for ‘Rise’

The final goal for the visitors came just before the whistle with a firm header into the top of the net.

Millwey’s old hands of Danny Larcombe and the Lewis brothers strove to stem the flow. Ty Allen again covered every inch of the field as did the ‘Rise’ Man of the Match Keith Forsey, who is sponsored by the Fisherman`s Wife, Lyme Regis, who never gave up trying to link the defence with the attack.

The next few weeks will be a test of Millwey’s determination to overcome the migration of senior players and maintain their current ability to field two teams. Next up for the first team is a Saturday (February 2) trip to Winkleigh (3pm).

