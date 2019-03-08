Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Millwey Rise looking in fine shape ahead of new season

PUBLISHED: 15:50 11 August 2019

Goal!

Goal!

Archant

Millwey Rise are heading into the new campaign in far better shape than they were some 12 months ago, writes Dick Sturch.

After last season's mass desertions, there have also been a couple during this Millwey Rise are once again definitely on the up!

The new first team management trio of Sam Dibling, Darren Whitehouse and Stuart Ellis have certainly got the club buzzing again.

There has been an influx of talented players who will certainly provide a great base on which to build a successful Macron League Division Four campaign.

In what was a fifth outing of the pre-season period, Rise beat Clyst Valley 5-0, serving up a fine all-round performance with the goals scored by Sam Dibling (2), Ty Allen, Stewart King and Adam Whitehouse.

The arrival of new players will certainly create competition for positions which should also bode well for the second team management duo Mark Enticott and Craig Mitchell.

Millwey Rise first team begin their Division Four campaign on Saturday, August 24 at home to Central and, three days later host Colyton Reserves. The Rise second team launch their Division Eight season on August 24 at Kenn Valley.

Most Read

Safety measures planned for lethal stretch of A35

The scene on the A35 near Kilmington where a Tesco lorry driver died in April. Picture LDRS

Fly infestation causes misery for residents of East Devon village

The amount of flies swatted by a Feniton resident in their home between 8am and 9am. Picture: contributed

Honiton Gate to Plate is POSTPONED amid storm warnings for Devon

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall visited Honiton last year. Picture: Callum Lawton

Rocks thrown through window of Lyme family home

Police.

Meet the rebellion – battling extinction on the Jurassic Coast

Members of Extinction Rebellion Seaton (l-r) Joe FitzGerald (front), Helena Whitten, Angela Willes and Caroline Spencer.

Most Read

Safety measures planned for lethal stretch of A35

The scene on the A35 near Kilmington where a Tesco lorry driver died in April. Picture LDRS

Fly infestation causes misery for residents of East Devon village

The amount of flies swatted by a Feniton resident in their home between 8am and 9am. Picture: contributed

Honiton Gate to Plate is POSTPONED amid storm warnings for Devon

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall visited Honiton last year. Picture: Callum Lawton

Rocks thrown through window of Lyme family home

Police.

Meet the rebellion – battling extinction on the Jurassic Coast

Members of Extinction Rebellion Seaton (l-r) Joe FitzGerald (front), Helena Whitten, Angela Willes and Caroline Spencer.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Millwey Rise looking in fine shape ahead of new season

Goal!

Axe Cliff senior success enjoyed by Phil Christmas and Richard Orsman

Golf club and ball

Wise Owls get a new tree house

Wise Owls pre-school manager Nic Hare with some of the children on their new climbing frame. Picture Chris Carson

Thunderstorm warning for Devon to end the weekend

An amazing picture of lightning over Westward Ho!'s 'haunted house' by Andy Davey. Picture: Andy Davey Photography

Lyme lifeboat called out in rough conditions

Lyme Regis lifeboat. Picture: RNLI
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists