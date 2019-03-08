Millwey Rise looking in fine shape ahead of new season

Goal! Archant

Millwey Rise are heading into the new campaign in far better shape than they were some 12 months ago, writes Dick Sturch.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After last season's mass desertions, there have also been a couple during this Millwey Rise are once again definitely on the up!

The new first team management trio of Sam Dibling, Darren Whitehouse and Stuart Ellis have certainly got the club buzzing again.

There has been an influx of talented players who will certainly provide a great base on which to build a successful Macron League Division Four campaign.

In what was a fifth outing of the pre-season period, Rise beat Clyst Valley 5-0, serving up a fine all-round performance with the goals scored by Sam Dibling (2), Ty Allen, Stewart King and Adam Whitehouse.

The arrival of new players will certainly create competition for positions which should also bode well for the second team management duo Mark Enticott and Craig Mitchell.

Millwey Rise first team begin their Division Four campaign on Saturday, August 24 at home to Central and, three days later host Colyton Reserves. The Rise second team launch their Division Eight season on August 24 at Kenn Valley.