Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Millwey Rise lose manager and star player but battle well in narrow defeat at Elmore

PUBLISHED: 09:47 07 January 2019

Archant

Having spent Christmas basking on a beach in the Canary Islands, Millwey Rise chairman, Simon Flint, had no idea that, within a few days of his return, he would take over the manager’s role after Dan Murnane stepped down from the position, writes Dick Sturch.

He was also confronted with a high profile departure when star player Nathan Womersley announced his intention to leave the club which he had served assiduously both as player and fund raiser for many years.

Womersley joined a growing list of players who have quit the Club over recent months, with Lyme Regis being the biggest beneficiaries.

With all this happening plus an away match at second in the league at Elmore and then falling behind to trail 2-0 just 23 minutes in, even the most ardent Rise supporter must surely have feared the worst!

However, the team served up a wonderful all-round performance. Indeed, they were two down for just three minutes as Tyler Allan took a pass from Oscar Sladen before cleverly lobbing the Elmore goalkeeper.

With 10 minutes of the first half remaining, 16-year-old Sladen silkily beat a defender before tucking the ball home to make it 2-2 at the break.

In the first minutes of the second half, Millwey were guilty of being too slow out of the traps and allowed an Elmore forward to restore the home lead. Elmore scored a fourth from a most contentious penalty, but, clearly feeling aggrieved at the spot kick decision, Rise, with Allan, who was a constant threat to the home defence, were soon looking dangerous again and it was no more than they deserved when Allan scored to make it 4-3.That sparked a period of end-to-end play during which time Alex Rocket impressed at the heart of the Rose defence in front of the equally impressive Brett Garner in goal.

There is little doubt that, with a little more fortune, Rise could have got a draw from the contest.

Tyler Allan, who is sponsored by HWS Cleaning, was named the Man of the Match, but all involved were, on the day, outstanding and youngsters Oscar Sladen and Brad Conway can be more than satisfied with their performances.

On Saturday (January 12) Millwey Rise first team play host to Feniton 2nds (2.15pm).

Most Read

A LOOK INSIDE: Honiton’s unique Canadian chapel

Wolford Chapel in Dunkeswell. Ref mhh 46 18TI 4922. Picture: Terry Ife

New chapter for Axminster book shop

Simon Holmes (left) takes over from Tim Pritchard at the Archway Bookshop in Axminster. Picture Barrie Hedge

Historic Lyme pub has new owners

The Rock Point Inn and Cobb Gate Fish Bar in Lyme Regis. Picture Tom Wren SWNS.com

Free car park in Honiton to become pay and display facility - with profits split between councils

The car park in Dowell Street will be turned into a paying facility.

PHOTOS: Pilot miraculously escapes injury following perilous crash-landing in field close to Honiton

The Cessna 195 which crash landed in a field between Colestocks and Hembury, on the outskirts of Honiton. Picture: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

Most Read

Community crowdfunding to give ‘amazing’ Islington teacher ‘the best send off possible’

Tracey Wilson raised lots of money for different charities. Picture: Tracey Wilson

Man wanted over late-night sexual assault in Holloway

Do you know this man?

Former homeless man becomes London’s happiest bus driver – and thanks Islington charity for helping turn his life around

Pat in his bus. Picture: Alex Grace

Arsenal boss Unai Emery on pre-match Blackpool protests delaying team coach, Aaron Ramsey and Denis Suarez

Arsenal manager Unai Emery in the stands during the Emirates FA Cup, third round match at Bloomfield Road, Blackpool. PA

Nine convictions as council cracks down on Blue Badge black market

Blue badge misuse can lead to a £1,000 fine. Picture: Imran Khan

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Millwey Rise lose manager and star player but battle well in narrow defeat at Elmore

Chard bag first league success since October with win over Winnscombe

Rugby ball.

New chapter for Axminster book shop

Simon Holmes (left) takes over from Tim Pritchard at the Archway Bookshop in Axminster. Picture Barrie Hedge

Youth worker training on offer in Cranbrook

The entrance to Cranbrook Education Campus. Picture: Philippa Davies

Ottery rising! – Ottery St Mary in seventh heaven at East B Budleigh to make it nine successive league wins

Ottery at home to Newton St Cyres. Ref shsp 51 18TI 6895. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists