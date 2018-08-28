Millwey Rise lose manager and star player but battle well in narrow defeat at Elmore

Having spent Christmas basking on a beach in the Canary Islands, Millwey Rise chairman, Simon Flint, had no idea that, within a few days of his return, he would take over the manager’s role after Dan Murnane stepped down from the position, writes Dick Sturch.

He was also confronted with a high profile departure when star player Nathan Womersley announced his intention to leave the club which he had served assiduously both as player and fund raiser for many years.

Womersley joined a growing list of players who have quit the Club over recent months, with Lyme Regis being the biggest beneficiaries.

With all this happening plus an away match at second in the league at Elmore and then falling behind to trail 2-0 just 23 minutes in, even the most ardent Rise supporter must surely have feared the worst!

However, the team served up a wonderful all-round performance. Indeed, they were two down for just three minutes as Tyler Allan took a pass from Oscar Sladen before cleverly lobbing the Elmore goalkeeper.

With 10 minutes of the first half remaining, 16-year-old Sladen silkily beat a defender before tucking the ball home to make it 2-2 at the break.

In the first minutes of the second half, Millwey were guilty of being too slow out of the traps and allowed an Elmore forward to restore the home lead. Elmore scored a fourth from a most contentious penalty, but, clearly feeling aggrieved at the spot kick decision, Rise, with Allan, who was a constant threat to the home defence, were soon looking dangerous again and it was no more than they deserved when Allan scored to make it 4-3.That sparked a period of end-to-end play during which time Alex Rocket impressed at the heart of the Rose defence in front of the equally impressive Brett Garner in goal.

There is little doubt that, with a little more fortune, Rise could have got a draw from the contest.

Tyler Allan, who is sponsored by HWS Cleaning, was named the Man of the Match, but all involved were, on the day, outstanding and youngsters Oscar Sladen and Brad Conway can be more than satisfied with their performances.

On Saturday (January 12) Millwey Rise first team play host to Feniton 2nds (2.15pm).