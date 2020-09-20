Millwey Rise lose opening game - but ‘lady luck’ is not with them!

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Millwey Rise suffered a 3-1 reversal in their opening Joma Devon & Exeter league game against East Budleigh Reserves, writes Dick Sturch.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It all started horribly wrong for the home side as East Budleigh scored with probably the fastest goal of the weekend!

From the kick-off the ball was played back to Rise glovesman Nathan Hoole, but his clearance fell to an opposition striker, who calmly lifted it back over him and into an empty net!

Rise quickly settled down and looked good as they started passing the ball around with speed and fluency. The fleet-footed Sam Dibling bossed the midfield while Dave Bridges made some great runs down the wing and, from one such foray he tucked the ball back to Nathan Womersley who whipped it into the box over the keeper’s head and into the net with the ball crossing the line before Zak Meaker, following up, made sure.

Meaker was then given offside even though the ball had already crossed the line!

A lot of questions were asked by the home side, but the referee stuck with the decision of the opposition’s linesman.

Minutes later Meaker played a lovely ball over the top and ‘Rise’ skipper Tom Bastin coolly slotted it past the keeper to make it 1-1.

Just as half-time was approaching Dibling hit the opponents upright and the ball was scrambled clear by a defender.

Early in the second half, Rise were again guilty of creating problems for themselves when they were slow out of the blocks and East Budleigh made it 2-1.

Millwey then took advantage of a mistake by the opposition’s glovesman when he was penalised after dropping the ball and picking it up for a second time.

From the ensuing indirect free-kick Dibling played the ball to Womersley whose firm strike hit the upright.

Obviously Rise were out of favour with lady luck as East Budleigh quickly counter attacked and scored a well worked goal to make it 3-1. Late in the half a red card was shown to an East Budleigh player after which it was a case of all-out attack by Millwey, but unfortunately, with no reward for their endeavours.

The Rise Man of the Match award went to ‘Mr Consistent’, defender Leigh Beer.

Millwey Rise would also like to say a big thankyou to the Matchday and Match Ball sponsor who was Ian Meaker of The Vintage Trading Post.

This Saturday (September 26), Millwey Rise 1st team make the very short trip – over the hedge – to Tiger Way to face Axminster Town Reserves and the Rise second team entertain Ottery St Mary Development XI.

Both games start at 3pm.