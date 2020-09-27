Millwey Rise make Tigers’ Reserves work hard for latest success

Millwey Rise gave Axminster Town Reserves plenty to think about during the 90 minutes of a splendid contest that the two teams served up at Tiger Way, writes Dick Sturch.

Perhaps one could say they showed their opponents a bit too much respect in the 2-0 reversal, but that would be nit-picking on what proved to be a typical, entertaining, local derby.

Axminster started on the front foot playing good joined up football and their initial pressure produced two corners in quick succession.

Unfortunately blocking the shot which produced the second corner ‘Rise’ star defender Leigh Beer was injured and could take no further part in the game and he was replaced by Sam Wadden.

Millwey’s defence came under a spell of constant pressure, but they dealt with it well and, on 20 minutes, a Sam Dibling free-kick from 25-yards grazed the crossbar.

Five minutes later the home side broke the deadlock with a ‘scrambled’ goal that came about after Rise failed to clear a cross that was eventually toe poked past goalkeeper Nathan Hoole.

A few minutes, later a long-range effort proved tricky for the Axe glovesman and there were one or two belated shouts that in fact he took it over the goal-line.

In the final minutes of the half Millwey were again under the cosh and but for one or two timely tackles by Alex Rocket would have gone in further behind.

The second period began with both defences cancelling out any attacks. Axe did have the ball in the net, but the linesman signalled offside, and, after a discussion, the referee upheld the decision.

The home side began to build more pressure, but again it was contained well with glovesman Hoole making a series of blocks before pulling off a fantastic double save to deny the home side.

The home side doubled their lead with what seemed a ‘harsh’ spot kick and then ‘lady luck’ deserted Rise when a Tommy Bastin shot hit the inside of the post and flashed back across the goal-line without crossing it.

In the final minutes tempers got a bit frayed resulting in a red card being shown to an Axminster player and yellows for Millwey’s Dibling and Wadden.

For the numerous spectators of both sides it provided excellent entertainment. There were Millwey stars all-round the pitch, but especially the uncompromising defender Alex Rocket and ‘Man of the Match’, goalkeeper Nathan Hoole.

On Saturday (October 2) Millwey Rise are in home action with the visitors to Cloakham being Exeter United (3pm).