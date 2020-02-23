Millwey Rise net cup shoot-out success

Archant

Millwey Rise held their nerve to win a penalty shoot-out and knock Feniton Reserves out of the Bill Slee Cup, writes Dick Sturch.

The match was switched from a soggy Cloakham Lawns to the drier surface offered by the all-weather pitch at Axminster Leisure Centre, but a strong, gusting wind, made for tough conditions for both sides fond basic ball control difficult.

Millwey Rise started the game with the wind at their backs, but the first half produced precious few clear-cut chances at either end.

The closest either team came to a goal on those first 45 minutes came when a Sam Dibling shot cannoned back off the bar and then a Stuart King effort arrowed just wide.

Two minutes into the second half Dibling again saw a shot hit the frame of the goal and then a series of Rise corners failed to serve up a clear chance.

On the hour mark Dave Bridges gave way to Ty Allen and the new man was a whisker away from making an instant goal scoring impression. Bailey Hall then took over from Haydn Lewis and, minutes later, Dibling was denied by a fine save from the Fenny glovesman.

Elliott Bastin was replaced by Luke Thurlow just before the Feniton keeper was yellow carded for handling outside the area and the resultant free-kick from Dibling was drilled just over!

With no goals in 90 minutes the tie moved to extra-time and it was Ty Allen who broke the deadlock, turning home a Dibling cross.

As time ran down Feniton threw everything they could in a bid to level and they did just, albeit via a seemingly 'harsh' free-kick that was driven home.

All square after two hours, the tie moved into a penalty shoot-out and, with the spot kick score 3-2 in his side's favour, Rise glovesman Jack Bennett pulled off a terrific save to ensure a cup success.

Tommy Bastin, who controlled the midfield for 'Rise' was named as Man of the Match, but, and not for the first time this season, the individual honours could have been distributed between the whole team for their all-out effort in difficult conditions.

This Saturday (February 29), Rise first team visit Devon Yeoman while the second team entertain Broadclyst at Cloakham Lawns (3pm).