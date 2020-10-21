Millwey Rise Reserves beaten at Bradninch

Millwey Rise Reserves were edged out by the odd goal in seven when travelled to Mid Devon to face Bradninch Reserves, writes Dick Sturch.

Post match one of the Millwey Rise squad was heard to say that it had not been ‘the greatest game of football’!

Millwey Rise struck first with a goal from Jack Bennett, but Bradninch came back to score twice and lead 2-1 at half-time.

After the break Rise drew level from the penalty spot, but once again the home response was to net two more. Rise had the final word with a goal from Matty Hall, but Bradninch took the match honours.

This Saturday (October 24) Millwey Rise Reserves, who now sit eighth in the 11-team Joma Devon and Exeter League Division Four East table host Bradninch, who are three places better off, in the reverse league fixture (3pm).