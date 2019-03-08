Advanced search

Millwey Rise Reserves’ goalkeeper Male is spot on for second match running

PUBLISHED: 09:50 17 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:50 17 March 2019

Millwey Rise Reserves goalkeeper Terry Mayle, who scored a peanlty in the 2-2 home draw with Amory Green Rovers Reserves. Picture DICK STURCH

Millwey Rise Reserves shared the spoils in an entertaining Macron League Division Eight home meeting with Sandford Reserves, writes Dick Sturch.

In what was a classic ‘game of two halves’ with much of that down to the gale force wind that blew from end to end at Cloakham Lawns, it was once again a penalty from skipper and goalkeeper Terry Male that saw Rise bank a deserved point for their efforts.

In the first half, Rise played against the wind and, after some sterling work in defence, reached the break only a single goal down.

With the wind in their backs for the second period, Rise enjoyed neat total dominance, but, despite some promising approach play, they were unable to fashion a goal until the award of a penalty and, for the second successive match, keeper Terry Male drove the ball beyond his opposite number.

For Millwey Rise, James Morgan, who is sponsored by Roy Strawbridge, was named as the Man of the Match for his outstanding display in the Rise defence.

Other players to catch the eye were young Fin Cox and Brett Garner who has swapped his keeper’s jersey for an outfield position!

This coming Saturday (March 23), the Rise second team play their final away league game of the season when they travel into Exeter to meet Priory Reserves (3pm).

Millwey Rise Reserves' goalkeeper Male is spot on for second match running

