Millwey Rise Reserves rack up big pre-season win against Farway Reserves

Millwey Rise Reserves were 9-1 winners when they entertained Farway Reserves in a pre-season contest, writes Dick Sturch.

It was a game played in good spirit despite the one-sided nature of the final score.

There were two goals each from the returning Zak Meaker and Bailey Hall and the long-serving Waynes Jenkin while another club stalwart. Mark Pike, also netted as did Robin Brown.

The ‘other’ Rise goal came via an unfortunate Farway defender.

What is crystal clear from the standard of play across the Rise second team is that this coming season is going to see plenty of good competition for starting berths in both the Rise first and second teams in their respective Joma Devon & Exeter League campaigns.

The senior side will play in Division Two East and take on Axminster Town Reserves, Axmouth United, Bishop Blaize, Colyton, Cranbrook, East Budleigh, Exeter United, Feniton, Ottery St Mary reserves, Pinhoe and Sidmouth Town III.

The second team will grace Division Four East along with Bradninch, Dawlish United, Exmouth Town, Falcons, HT Dons, Lympstone, Otterton, Ottery St Mary Development XI, Seaton Town and Sidmouth Town IV.