Advanced search

Millwey Rise Reserves rack up big pre-season win against Farway Reserves

PUBLISHED: 09:06 31 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:06 31 August 2020

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Millwey Rise Reserves were 9-1 winners when they entertained Farway Reserves in a pre-season contest, writes Dick Sturch.

It was a game played in good spirit despite the one-sided nature of the final score.

There were two goals each from the returning Zak Meaker and Bailey Hall and the long-serving Waynes Jenkin while another club stalwart. Mark Pike, also netted as did Robin Brown.

The ‘other’ Rise goal came via an unfortunate Farway defender.

What is crystal clear from the standard of play across the Rise second team is that this coming season is going to see plenty of good competition for starting berths in both the Rise first and second teams in their respective Joma Devon & Exeter League campaigns.

The senior side will play in Division Two East and take on Axminster Town Reserves, Axmouth United, Bishop Blaize, Colyton, Cranbrook, East Budleigh, Exeter United, Feniton, Ottery St Mary reserves, Pinhoe and Sidmouth Town III.

The second team will grace Division Four East along with Bradninch, Dawlish United, Exmouth Town, Falcons, HT Dons, Lympstone, Otterton, Ottery St Mary Development XI, Seaton Town and Sidmouth Town IV.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Atkins Auctions set for relocation to Axminster Carpets factory

Atkins Auctions at Axminster which could be on the move. Picture Chris Carson

A new Local Plan for East Devon will be formed in ‘the full light of scrutiny’ says council leader Paul Arnott

East Devon District Council leader, Councilor Paul Arnott. Picture: Paul Arnott

Seaton trio’s 100k walking challenge

Shelly northwood, Martin Croad and Erin white. Picture: Lindsay Russel!.

Eat Out to Help Out: The Axminster and Honiton restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Axminster and Honiton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Gittisham Farm fire: Photo gallery

Gittisham Farm farmhouse fire. Picture by Terry Ife ref mhh 5182-23-11TI

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Atkins Auctions set for relocation to Axminster Carpets factory

Atkins Auctions at Axminster which could be on the move. Picture Chris Carson

A new Local Plan for East Devon will be formed in ‘the full light of scrutiny’ says council leader Paul Arnott

East Devon District Council leader, Councilor Paul Arnott. Picture: Paul Arnott

Seaton trio’s 100k walking challenge

Shelly northwood, Martin Croad and Erin white. Picture: Lindsay Russel!.

Eat Out to Help Out: The Axminster and Honiton restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Axminster and Honiton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Gittisham Farm fire: Photo gallery

Gittisham Farm farmhouse fire. Picture by Terry Ife ref mhh 5182-23-11TI

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Brian Thompson crowned Axe Cliff Seniors’ Masters champion after play-off win against Alan Vincent

Brian Thompson (left) the Axe Cliff 2020 Masters Champion, together with runner-up Alan Vincent. Picture: AXE CLIFF GOLF CLUB

Millwey Rise Reserves rack up big pre-season win against Farway Reserves

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Del Cup Silver Division success for Ann Trayling

Golf club and ball

Tucker and Russell set up Feniton win at Alphington & Countess Wear

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

Former Lyme Regis headteacher slams current education system

Former Woodroffe School head teacher Dr Richard Steward.