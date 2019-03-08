Millwey Rise Reserves ship eight in Devon Cup exit

Millwey Rise Reserves went out of the Devon Intermediate Cup at the first time of asking, beaten 8-1 at Kenn United, writes Dick Sturch.

In the space of 15 minutes Millwey were ripped apart and four goals in arrears each one the result of lackadaisical defending from corners and crosses.

A fifth goal was added just before half-time even though there were eight defenders in the area, but no challenge was made to intercept the build up and final shot.

After some words of reality from the management team Millwey began the second period on the front foot and after five minutes Mark Piked smuggled a goal to reduce the deficit.

They continued pressing and created several opportunities including a Jack Bennet volley from 20 yards out which rattled the crossbar of the Kenn goal before they scored their sixth. Shortly after Millwey keeper, Terry Male, was forced off injured and Dan Murnane took over between the sticks. To their credit 'Rise' kept up their pressure on the visitors goal, but left themselves open at the back and a quick counter attack added a seventh, while the eighth goal in the 90th minute was the result of a cruel deflection.

As much as Millwey's first half display was disappointing the second period saw a vast improvement by the whole team with Mark Pike and Matt Rockett their stand-out players.

Sidmouth Town 3rds are Millwey Rise 1st X1 visitors' at Cloakham next Saturday (October 18), while the 2nd X1 are away to Ottery St. Mary Development XI (3pm).