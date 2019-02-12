Millwey Rise Reserves so undeserving of 6-1 score line against table-toppers

Millwey Rise Reserves managed to beat the weather to host their latest Macron League Division Eight fixture, one they ultimately lost 6-1, to a strong visiting Dawlish Reserves outfit, writes Dick Sturch.

However, with just 15 minutes remaining, those at Cloakham Lawns who came to see the game would have been left wondering which of the two teams before them sat ‘top of the table’ as Millwey’s blend of youth and maturity matched Dawlish in all departments!

The visitors took the lead after catching the Rise defence cold with only two minutes on the clock. The early goal stung the home side into action and they quickly got into their stride with the defence and keeper Terry Male keeping the visitors’ forwards at bay.

Stuart King and Mark Pike in attack had efforts saved by the Dawlish keeper, and just on half-time Tim Phillips came nearest to scoring for Rise.

Within a minute of the start to the second period, Millwey had the ball in the Dawlish net. A terrific series of passes ended with Tim Phillips outstripping the visitors’ defence to deftly place the ball past the advancing keeper for the equaliser.

This was no more than their performance deserved and gave Rise the lift they needed to push forward and keep their visitors on the back foot.

Jack Bennett had a powerful volley from 25 yards out turned round the post by the keeper and from the ensuing corner King’s shot was pushed out for another corner which was eventually cleared.

With Millwey so much on top, it came as a complete surprise when Dawlish went into the lead with a breakaway goal.

The surprise was compounded even more when, in the space of seven minutes, they added two more. The last occurred when the home side allowed a visiting forward to beat four or five defenders before rifling the ball into the net.

After a series of substitutions, Millwey attempted to push forward in search of a goal, but, as so often happens, were caught on the backfoot in the final minutes of the game, which allowed Dawlish to add two further goals.

Their final goal was hotly disputed after a blatant handball leading up to it was not seen by the referee.

For Millwey, James Morgan was a rock in defence while the Man of the Match award went to young Ben Webb for his non-stop effort throughout the match.

This was a great effort from a team that has seen its numbers decimated by the needs of the seniors to replace the numerous players who have recently left the club.

Managers Mark Enticott and Craig Mitchell can be very proud of the youngsters they have brought through the reserves; without these, the club would currently find it incredibly hard to function.

On Saturday (February 16), the Millwey Rise 1st XI welcome Elmore to Cloakham Lawns while the 2nd XI are in action at Honiton Town thirds. Both games have 3pm start times.