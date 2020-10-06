Millwey Rise Reserves edged out at Dawlish United

Millwey Rise Reserves were beaten 3-2 when they travelled to Dawlish United for their latest Joma League game.

Rise started well and took an early lead when Luke Furlow pounced to net following a goalmouth mix-up.

The home side drew level with a ‘fortunate’ goal that saw the ball deflected into his own net by Rise defender Stuart King.

Just before the break a header saw the home side into a 2-1 lead.

After the break Millwey fell further behind from a free-kick, but King made amends with a bullet of a free-kick to pull one back.

A red card for Sam Burke and a sin-binning for Stuart King left Rise playing for a period with nine men, but there were no further goals at either end.

Manager Terry Male was pleased with his team’s overall performance but a ‘little annoyed’ at some of the decisions arrived at by the official in charge.

The Rise boss named Stuart King as the Man of the Match. On Saturday (October 3), Millwey Rise second team entertain Exmouth Town thirds at Cloakham (3pm).