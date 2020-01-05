Millwey Rise serve up five-star show to see off Culm United

Millwey Rise launched 2020 in some style as they thumped Culm United 5-0 in a Macron League Division Four meeting at Cloakham Lawns, writes Dick Sturch.

For the first quarter this game meandered from end to end with no real threat on either goal although Millwey looked the more positive. It sprang to life while the visitors were arguing whose throw it was. In the hesitation 'Rise' moved the ball forward from the throw and Adam Whitehouse placed it wide of the keeper to open the scoring. They quickly added a second when Dave Bridges had the simple job of putting the ball into an empty net from a goalkeeping error.

Within minutes Culm had a penalty awarded for a coming together of players in the area, but Millwey keeper Jack Bennett, diving to his right, made a great save to tip the ball around the upright. This was the only clear sight of goal the visitors had during the half.

The second period belonged to Millwey who continued pressing and creating chance after chance most of them denied by the efforts of the visitor's keeper who had a great game. Bridges was first with a strike smothered on the line. Then shots from Whitehouse, Tom Bastin, Sam Dibling and a Haydn Lewis thunderbolt rained on the Culm goal but did not add to the tally. In the final third of the half a visiting player was dismissed after receiving two yellow cards.

Millwey's third, and indeed, the goal of the game, eventually arrived from a mesmerising run by Dibling in which he glided past four defenders before calmly slipping the ball wide of the stranded keeper.

Bridges and Whitehouse gave way to Elliott Bastin and Stuart King. Soon after his arrival King went close on two occasions before finally securing a fourth for 'Rise' followed shortly by the fifth and final goal from a clever Tom Bastin lob.

Millwey`s management team were delighted with the way their side performed and were loathe to select a Man of the Match award winner as they felt the whole team deserved the accolade.

This Saturday (January 11) Millwey Rise first team travel to Central for another league outing while the second team are at Cloakham when they have the opportunity of completing the double over their opponents Amory Green Rovers (2.15pm).