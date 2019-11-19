Millwey Rise serve up superb all-round show to make Devon Senior Cup progress

Football Archant

Millwey Rise moved in to the next round of the Devon Senior Cup after a thrilling 3-2 home win over Crediton United Reserves, writes Dick Sturch.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It was a cup tie that embraced so much! There was end-to-end action, great determination shown by both teams, goal-line clearances, near misses, a missed penalty and a late winner!

The Tea Hut Terrace was alive with despair, expectation and finally elation. This was possibly one of the best team performances by a 'Rise' team since the club moved to its home at Cloakham Lawns.

Crediton attacked from the start and had an opportunity from an early corner which was finally cleared by Stuart King at the heart of Millwey's defence.

Ten minutes in and disaster struck when a shot, possibly going wide, hit Leo Maguire's foot and flew past keeper Jack Bennett to give the visitors the lead.

Both goals came under pressure but in the 20th minute some sloppy defending in the 'Rise' defence allowed Crediton to snatch a second.

However, rather than accept capitulation, the home side 'upped' their game and it was no surprise when Adam Whitehouse scored two minutes before the break with a marvellous volley which gave the visitor's keeper no chance.

The second period started where the first had finished. Within two minutes, Tom Smith cleared a certain goal-bound shot off the 'Rise' goal-line. A minute later Bailey Hall was bearing down on the Crediton goal, but his finish went the wrong side of the upright.

Soon after, a Crediton forward headed over Bennett's crossbar when possibly it would have been easier to score.

Haydn Lewis came on to replace young Bailey Hall. Bennett then made a great save to thwart Crediton before Sam Dibling, who was clearly battling on despite carrying an injury, beat three defenders before dragging the final effort wide.

In the 75th minute Ty Allen got his head to a great cross from the wing to equalise for Millwey.

At this stage the home side were giving as good as they got with King a rock in the middle of their defence. Ty Allen was then replaced by Johnny Vaughan. A series of corners at either end bore no further opportunities; although Smith once again cleared a goal bound effort off the line and keeper Bennett needed attention after another attack on the Millwey goal.

In the 83rd minute, the Tea Hut terrace erupted with noise as Johnny Vaughan latched onto a fantastic through-ball to put the ball past the advancing keeper for what would turn out to be the winner, but not before he was replaced by Dave Bridges and a dubious penalty (which had been ruled off side by the linesman) was given.

The silence was palpable as the Crediton penalty taker took his time to place the ball then strode up only to see his shot hit the upright and eventually forced clear by a relieved 'Rise' defence.

It would be very difficult to select a Man of the Match from the Millwey team, but if one had to it would be veteran Stuart King who was solid in the heart of their defence ably supported by Leigh Beer but every player on the pitch was a credit to the club.

On Saturday (November 23), Millwey Rise entertain Cheriton Fitzpaine at Cloakham Lawns (2.35pm) while the Rise 2nd team are away to Exmouth III.