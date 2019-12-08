Millwey Rise skipper James Morgan spot on in win at Westexe Park Rangers

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Millwey Rise reserves were good value for a 1-0 win on their visit to Westexe Park Rangers Reserves for a Macron League Division Eight meeting, writes Dick Sturch.

In what was an excellent contest it was hard to think the meeting was between two mid-table side. Indeed, it could have been two teams challenging for the top spot given the hectic, sometime frantic fare that was served up - but what it most certainly was, was a great advert for football at this level.

From the first whistle this was a contest you simply 'could not take your eyes off'! Suffice to say, at the final whistle had the game ended all square few would have argued against that as being a fair outcome.

However, the final result hinged on two fortuitous penalty decisions.

Westexe missed the first spot kick, awarded in the early exchanges, but Millwey skipper, James Morgan, when presented with the opportunity to win his side the points, made sure from the spot in the closing moments.

In between the two spot kicks, there was some excellent end-to-end football played out by two well-matched teams.

Millwey goalkeeper Tommy Donnan had a sound game culminating with incredible diving save to turn a goal-bound shot around the post.

Sam Turner, in midfield, provided some exquisite touches, but the undoubted Millwey Man of the Match was defender Dan Rowe , who made a series of timely interceptions and also produced some intelligent distribution of the ball throughout.

Joint managers, Craig Mitchell and Mark Enticott, must have been extremely proud of their 'Rise' team.

On Saturday (December 14), Millwey Rise first tea entertain Shebbear in the Devon Senior Cup with kick-off at Cloakham Lawns being 2pm. The second team are also in action, they travel to Tedburn St Mary (2.15pm).