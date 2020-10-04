Millwey Rise suffer an ‘unwanted first’ with red cards handed out to both teams

An ‘unwanted first’ for Millwey Rise as both senior teams bag a red card on the same matchday!

Millwey Rise recorded an ‘unwanted first’ with first team player Jamie Tate and second team player Sam Burke both picking up red cards on the same matchday and never before has the club red cards in both senior games on the same day, writes Dick Sturch.

The first team went into their home meeting with Exeter United without key players Sam Dibling, Alex Rockett, and Leigh Beer, who was seriously injured in the game against Axminster. Factor in skipper Haydn Lewis also being out with a long-term injury and it was a much changed home team that went into the game.

Despite the absences, Rise start well, but, the nearest they came to scoring, was when a ball flashed across the visitors area without able to apply a finishing touch.

The greasy surface made ball control difficult for both sides, but the deadlock was broken with Tom Bastin slotting a 25th minute penalty.

Matty Lewis had a speculative effort from distance skim the visitors bar as the first half came to a close.

The second period was 10 minutes old when Nathan Womersley latched onto a free-kick and skilfully guided the ball to make it 2-0.

The visitors hit back and forced several excellent saves from keeper Nathan Hoole before defender Jamie Tate received a red card for a last-ditch tackle on the edge of the area.

Minutes later it was 2-1 with a close range header after the ball came back off the home bar.

Soon after this it took a great interception by Lewis on the line to prevent them adding another.

Sam Turner came on to replace Ty Allen as Exeter, taking full advantage of Millwey’s 10 men, began to pile on the pressure.

Again, good work by keeper Hoole prevented them adding to their score. Millwey then took off Dave Bridges and brought on Pete Hoare.

The ‘Rise’ defence was now under constant attack and again it was Hoole, and good fortune, that kept the ball out. In the last-minute Exeter were awarded a corner and from the resultant cross the ball was scrambled into the ‘Rise’ net for the equaliser.

On reflection, Millwey Rise so nearly held out with their 10 men.

Dave Bridges had a great first half and another to shine was acting skipper Tommy Bastin who, apart from scoring, never stopped running in search of another.

However, the Man of the Match award must go to Matty Lewis who seemed to be everywhere at the most crucial moments.

On Saturday (October 10), Millwey Rise travel to Cranbrook (3pm).