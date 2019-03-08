Millwey Rise teams contest the Tony Miller Memorial Cup at Cloakham Lawns

Goal! Archant

The Millwey Rise Football Club annual cup in memory of Tony Miller was played on the final Sunday of May before a large crowd at Cloakham Lawns, writes Dick Sturch.

In a close fought game, a missed penalty by the normally 'so reliable spot kick taker' that is Terry Male, meant the veterans team edged home to take the honours by a score line of 5-4.

The scorers for the vets were; Stuart King (2), Sam Dibling, Matt Hall and Stewart Ellis. The goals for the 'defeated' youngsters were Sam Burke (2), Liam Best, Sam and Jack Bennett.

The Man of the match award was certainly a 'family affair' as it was presented by his mother, Tony`s widow, Margaret. The event raised £350 which will be equally divided between ARC and Stuart Dickson the victim of a recent hit and run in Axminster.

The football club would like to thank all the players who participated and the people who turned up to support the event.