Millwey Rise undone by 'post bar and bobbles' in defeat at St Martins

PUBLISHED: 13:20 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:20 03 December 2019

Millwey Rise went down 2-0 when they visited St Martins to contest their latest Macron League Division Four game, writes Dick Sturch.

The phrase 'posts, bars and bobbles' best sums up the 90 minutes of action at Exminster!

The Rise cause was not helped for this particular contest as they went into the match without Stuart King, Tom Smith and Elliott Bastin who were all key players in the previous Rise outing, a splendid win over Crediton.

Playing into a strong wind that swept from end to end, Rise were forced to defend a series of lofted balls into their half.

The opening goal came on 15 minutes when one such lofted effort sailed over the outstretched gloves of keeper Jack Bennett into the net.

The bobble of the ball on the pitted surface was causing real problems to a Millwey side that is more used to playing a close passing game.

Even so, as the half wore on, they were still able to make some threatening forays into the home side's obdurate defence.

Rise started the second period with the wind behind them and they forced a series of corners, but were unable to capitalise.

In the 55th minute Adam Whitehouse saw his powerful shot ricochet off the post and, minutes later, Bailey Hall's strike cannoned back off the crossbar!

'Rise' continued laying siege to the home side's goal, but time and again were thwarted by some last ditch tackles and a solid performance by the home glovesman.

On the hour mark Hall gave way to Mikey Sawyer, but disaster struck soon after when, from a game of ping-pong in the penalty area, a firm strike flew into the 'Rise' net.

The uneven surface came to St Martins rescue when Millwey striker Tom Bastin, bearing down on goal and about to strike, suddenly found the ball bobble in a completely different direction!

The final indication that it was not to be Millwey's day came when a Johnny Vaughn shot smashed against the bar.

While this was not the performance of the previous outing, it did still highlight the ability of the team to play some attractive football. However, in this instance it was undone by an uneven pitch and the resolute defence of St Martins.

