Millwey Rise welcome back Womersley and Turner in pre-season win

Millwey Rise were 2-1 winners of their meeting with Topsham Town Reserves, their final outing before the start of a new Devon & Exeter League campaign on Saturday September 19 at home to East Budleigh, writes Dick Sturch.

The Rise matchday squad included Nathan Womersley, who has re-joined the club after a season away.

Sam Turner also made a welcome return having recovered from the injury that plagued him for the best part of last year.

Having said that the Rise team was much depleted, owing to holidays and other commitments.

The first half saw chances at both ends. Tom Bastin went close with a rasping shot that the keeper did well to push away for a corner and, when the set-piece was delivered, the ball ‘skimmed’ the bar!

Bastin then had another opportunity which was gratefully held by the keeper. At the other end, the Tops’ fired wide from a good position before they drew a superb save from Rise glovesman Nathan Hoole.

The deadlock was finally broken 10 minutes into the second half with Bastin the scorer. Moments later the same player saw a shot cannon back off the bar.

Sam Turner made it 2-0 with a firm strike from outside the area which gave the keeper no chance.

Almost immediately, he followed this up with an equally firmly struck shot that flew just over.

A series of substitutions by the Rise management to ensure everyone had game time, resulted in a new line-up which lacked the previous fluency and allowed Topsham back into the match.

The visitors got the ball into the net with 10 minutes of the game left and play then swung from end-to-end until the final whistle.

The Millwey Rise Man of the Match award went to Lee Beer for his outstanding efforts at the heart of the defence.

Millwey Rise Reserves were also in action and they went down 4-1 to a strong Lyme Regis Rover XI.

Wayne Jenkins, converted from defender to attack and last season’s top scored, got the Rise goal.

Mark Pike was named the Rise Reserves’ Man of the Match by team boss Terry Male.

Rise Reserves play their final friendly ahead of a new league campaign when they host Winsham at Cloakham Lawns on Saturday (September 12).