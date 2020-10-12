Millwey Rise win well at Cranbrook

Football on pitch (c) Image Source

On a difficult pitch to play on and, as several Millwey supporters will testify, difficult to find, Millwey Rise won 3-1 on their visit to Cranbrook to contest a Joma Devon & Exeter League Division Two East encounter, writes Dick Sturch.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cranbrook were very much on the front foot in the early stages of the game and, but for some stout defending and good saves from Nathan Hoole in goal, Millwey were very much ‘riding their luck’.

They rarely troubled the home side’s defence apart from the occasional-counter attack in which Sam Dibling, Tom Bastin and Dave Bridges were prominent.

The inevitable occurred just on the half hour when Cranbrook forward Paddy O’Loughlin curled in a brilliant left foot shot that gave Hoole no chance as the ball flew into the Millwey net.

Words were clearly said at the interval for Millwey Rise looked a very different proposition from the re-start!

They went close a couple of times with efforts by Dibling and Bridges before Jack Farrant was replaced by Peter Hoare, Cranbrook continued to press and again came close to increasing their lead, but were then made to pay when Haydn Lewis’s assist set up a Ty Allen thunderbolt that left Cranbrook’s keeper stationary.

This certainly put the wind into Millwey’s sails. Shortly after, Luke Thurlow replaced Sam Turner Dibling whipped in a pin-point cross that found the unmarked Zak Meaker who added the final touch.

Tom Bastin’s deft footwork and deadly finish then netted a third. Cranbrook continued to put ‘Rise’ under pressure and could have added to their score before the end, but the visitor’s hung on to secure their first league victory.

Veteran Stuart King, stepping up from the ‘Reserves’, was ‘Man of the Match’ for his continued involvement and encouragement to those around him throughout the match.

Ty Allen also deserves praise for his outstanding goal and second half display.

On Saturday, Millwey Rise first team entertain Feniton Reserves at Cloakham while the second team travel to Bradninch Reserves. Both games start at 3pm.

For a Cranbrook take on this contest visit www.midweekherald.co.uk