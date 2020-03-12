More games cancelled as clubs face race against time to finish season

Neither Axminster Town nor Honiton Town managed to play last weekend in the week that the FA announced there would be no extension to the season deadline.

As it stands, all leagues must be finished by April 25 with a small allowance permitted for teams not involved in promotion or relegation races.

Last weekend, Axminster's home tie against Stoke Gabriel was postponed as was Honiton's Mountbatten Park clash against Plymouth Marjon.

At the time of writing, the Hippos have contested 22 of their 38 games meaning they face a congested March and April.

Axminster have fared marginally better having played 24 games so far but still face a packed run-in.

A saving grace from them is that March is a month dominated by home games for the side with four of five games at Tiger Way.

Their first game of the month will be this weekend's visit of Ilfracombe Town, who did manage to play last weekend as they beat Millbrook 3-0 at Malborough Park.

Following that, they have a midweek home tie against 10th placed Dartmouth.

Throughout the whole month the Tigers have no more than four days' rest before tackling a final month of nine games in 24 days when April arrives.

April 1 sees them host Torpoint Athletic in a midweek fixture before an another evening game just two days later at Elmore.

Two days later and it is another away trip, this time at Torridgeside.

The Tigers then have a rare five days' rest before facing Cullompton Rangers at Tiger Way and then another five days' break before the visit of Stoke Gabriel.

The club ends the season with trips to Millbrook and Bovey Tracey before a home tie against Holsworthy. The final match of the season is a trip to Longcross to play Dartmouth.

This is all still weather dependent and any more rain delays will make it an even more packed season end for both sides.

It was announed on Thursday (March 5) that the FA had rejected requests from both the South West Peninsula League and the Toolstation Western League, where Exmouth Town play their football, to extend the season past the April 25 deadline.

In light of the extraordinary circumstances, the South West Peninsula League has announced it will allow teams to register players up until the end of the campaign.

The orginal deadline was March 31 but the league said in a statement on Friday (March 6) that the weather is being treated as an exceptional cicrumstance.

However, clubs will not be able to register players who play at a higher level.