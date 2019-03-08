Morris and Cann net as Dunks round off a terrific week

Dunkeswell Rovers completed a terrific seven-day spell that saw them bank all six Macron League Division Five points on offer and progress to the last four of the Golesworthy Cup when they beat Sidmouth Town thirds 2-1.

A week after a 4-1 home win over another promotion seeking side – Cranbrook – and less than 48 hours after a Thursday night floodlit 2-0 quarter-final cup win over Bradninch, the Dunks were good value for the narrow success over the Vikings third team.

However, they had to come from behind before sealing their fifth win in nine home league games this season.

After Sidmouth grabbed an early lead following two goals in 10 minutes, scored by the same two who netted in the Thursday night cup win – Steve Morris and Josh Cann – the game swung the way of the Dunks.

The second half was controlled by the Dun,ks for whom Tom Cligg was the stand-out performer for his shift in midfield. Another to catch the eye was striker Morris, who shared the Man of the Match honours with Cligg.

Jacob Cobb White also had a fine game in midfield. Dunks joint boss Brian Cann said: “It was a good solid all-round performance and now we must concentrate and focus on what looks to be ‘the’ game of the season as we entertain table-topping Exmouth Spartans on Saturday. While we are playing ‘OK’ right now I have told the lads there are clearly a couple of gears they can go up – starting with this coming game against Spartans! We currently have a squad of 16, and each and every one will have a part to play in what remains of a potentially exciting end of season.”