Morris nets stunning late goal as Dunks draw midweek meeting with Upottery

PUBLISHED: 14:19 09 April 2019

Dunkeswell came up against a strong Upottery Reserves side when the teams met at Glebe Park in a Monday night Macron League Division Three game that ended all square at 1-1.

The home side included in their ranks a number of players who had been in South West Peninsula League, Eastern Division action for Honiton Town on Saturday afternoon.

The first half was even-steven for long periods with much of the play taking place in the middle third of the pitch with both midfields cancelling each other out and so chances, at either end, were few and far between.

Early in the second half the Upottery glovesman did well to deny Dan Stapleton and, when the ball broke free, Lewis Couch – one the afore mentioned Honiton assets – played a terrific pass to club mate Blake Fremantle, who calmly slotted it past Chris Palfrey to see the Dunks trail 1-0.

End-to-end play followed and, for the neutral, it was certainly a good watch! The Dunks kept pressing and tried a number of different things in a bid to restore parity – including playing, at one stage, with four strikers!

It was not until the third minute of added time that the Dunks got just reward for their efforts with Steve Morris rifling home a shot from 25-yards to leave honours ending even.

Dunks joint boss Brian Cann said: “We got nothing less than we deserved against a strengthened Upottery side.

“In the grander scheme of things, this will prove to be a great point, albeit one we won late in the contest!

“We couldn’t have asked anymore from the boys, particularly so soon after Saturdays terrific 4-1 success over table-toppers Exmouth Spartans.”

On Saturday the Dunks face another tough away trip when they travel to Tiverton to take on one of their rivals for a top three finish, Westexe Park Rangers (3pm).

