Morris serves up two assists as Dunks see off Lympstone

Archant

Dunkeswell Rovers made it back-to-back Joma Devon & Exeter League Division One East clean sheet wins after a 3-0 home win over Lympstone.

The Dunks made a superb start with Steve Morris providing the assist and Gavin Richards the finish.

The lead was doubled thanks to another Morris assist, this time setting up Max McKeown to net and scorer then turned provider with Josh Cann the scorer to send the Dunks in at half-time with a 3-0 lead,

The second half saw Lympstone look to hit back and the visitors did dominate large passages of play, but without being able to get the better of a well organised and disciplined Dunks back line.

The Thomas Westcott Chartered Accountants Man of the Match award went to Tom Cligg. Post match Dunks manager Sid Berry reflected on what had been a wonderful first half display, one that sets the team up nicely for a big local derby this Saturday (October 17) when the Dunks travel across to Mountbatten Park to take on Honiton Town Reserves.