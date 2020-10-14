Advanced search

Morris serves up two assists as Dunks see off Lympstone

PUBLISHED: 09:30 14 October 2020

Archant

Dunkeswell Rovers made it back-to-back Joma Devon & Exeter League Division One East clean sheet wins after a 3-0 home win over Lympstone.

The Dunks made a superb start with Steve Morris providing the assist and Gavin Richards the finish.

The lead was doubled thanks to another Morris assist, this time setting up Max McKeown to net and scorer then turned provider with Josh Cann the scorer to send the Dunks in at half-time with a 3-0 lead,

The second half saw Lympstone look to hit back and the visitors did dominate large passages of play, but without being able to get the better of a well organised and disciplined Dunks back line.

The Thomas Westcott Chartered Accountants Man of the Match award went to Tom Cligg. Post match Dunks manager Sid Berry reflected on what had been a wonderful first half display, one that sets the team up nicely for a big local derby this Saturday (October 17) when the Dunks travel across to Mountbatten Park to take on Honiton Town Reserves.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton Marker Cup first round success for Olwen Eaton

Golf club and ball

Morris serves up two assists as Dunks see off Lympstone

Honiton Town hit by late set-piece brace in narrow defeat to Elmore

Action from the Honiton Town 2-1 defeat to Elmore. Picture; ANDREW SYMONDS

Hale stars as Fishermen net convincing win away at Chard Town

Feniton ladies impress as they share the Cornish spoils