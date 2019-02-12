Advanced search

Much-changed Millwey Rise serve up superb all-round shift against high-flying Elmore

PUBLISHED: 14:59 20 February 2019

When you have been part of a football club for over 60 years it really is good to watch a game and think, ‘this is what football’s all about’, writes Dick Sturch.

Millwey Rise’s Macron League Division Four meeting with Elmore seemed to be a foregone conclusion!

Here was a contest between table-topping Elmore and the basement-side Millwey Rise with an eleven taking to the Cloakham Lawn pitch that was made up of two regular players, one new player, plus eight of the club’s reserve team. Surely it would be a one-sided fixture with only one outcome? But no! That was most certainly not what transpired!

Elmore started full of confidence making the Millwey defence, ably led by new signing Matty Hall, work overtime to keep them at bay.

Gradually, the home side started to make some inroads and cause the visitors a certain amount of discomfort.

A series of ‘Rise’ corners resulted in a Stuart King header ricocheting against the cross bar.

Unfortunately, a few minutes later, the same player was ‘sin binned’ for dissent. It was during this period that 10-man Rise conceded, though the ‘goal’ did have a suspicion of ‘off-side’ about it!

The game flowed from end to end, with numerous corners for both sides and, as half-time approached, a free-kick from the edge of the area was headed home by a visiting striker to make it 2-0.

Seconds before the whistle, Millwey went close to reducing the arrears when the ball flashed just the wrong side of the upright.

Five minutes into the second period Millwey halved the deficit when Dave Bridges cleverly beat two defenders and confidently tucked the ball home.

The contest was then again end-to-end in its nature and, while neither side was able to gain total control, chances were fashioned at both ends of the pitch.

There were just five minutes remaining when Elmore made the points safe with their third and final goal.

This was a thoroughly enjoyable game in which all 11 home players deserve a mention for their untiring efforts against the odds.

The Man of the Match award, sponsored by Millman Hall, went to Matt Lewis, who was closely followed for the honour by impressive new signing Matty Hall, who linked so well with Lewis to make life difficult for Elmore’s talented attack.

On Saturday (February 23), Millwey Rise travel to Winkleigh (3pm).

