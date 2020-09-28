Newcombe and Willis on target as Honiton Town U11s win

Honiton Town Under-11s were 2-1 winners when they met Brixington in an Exeter & District Youth League game, writes David Broom.

The Town youngsters struggled to retain any possession in the early stages, but as the half wore on, they grew into the contest.

It was somewhat against the run of play when they fell behind with the home side netting from close range after what had been an initial super save from Town goalkeeper Beau Lancaster.

Just before the break Dexter van Broom saw a shot cannon back off the bar and then Tom Egginton almost scored with his very first touch after joining the action from the bench, but half-time arrive with the score still 1-0 to the home side.

A second half penalty taken by Ed Newcombe was well saved, but the equaliser that Town deserved eventually came with Newcombe netting after another mazy run.

The game became end-to-end and Town defenders Mya Pemberton and Josh Welch impressed to shut out the home side.

The winner came with 10 minutes remaining and was scored from close range by Tao Willis after an excellent run and pass from Josh Lane.

Late on both Carson Sellick and Lane were denied further goals by smart saves.