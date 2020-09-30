Nine-man Honiton Town net point at Torrington

Action from the Honiton Town 2-1 win over Holsworthy. Picture: ANDREW SYMONDS Archant

Alex Lowe marked his Honiton Town debut with a goal as the Hippos banked a point from an eventful Tuesday night South West Peninsula League Premier East game at Torrington that ended 2-2.

Eventful it most certainly was with the Hippos twice leading on the night before ending the game with nine men after red cards were handed out to Joe Dixon and player-manager Aaron Doble!

Lowe struck in the 20th minute to give Town the lead, but the home side restored parity seven minutes before the break, netting from close range after a superb save from Hippos’ glovesman Matt Kingdom.

The lead was restored for Town 10 minutes into the second half in a passage of play that saw goalmouth action in both halves of the pitch inside a minute!

Torrington drew a fine save from Town goalkeeper Kingdom and, when the ball was cleared up field Finn Rooke applied a neat finish to a slick counter attack to continue his fine scoring form since his summer switch from Beer Albion, with a neat finish.

Just past the hour mark Joe Dixon was shown a straight red for a handball offence reducing the Hippos to 10 men and, despite a valiant effort from the team they were unable to prevent a home equaliser, scored inside the final 10 minutes.

There was a big suspicion about off-side for the goal, indeed, the linesman did have his flag raised and, after ‘discussing’ the award of the goal with the match official Town player boss Doble was shown red.

There was still time for the game to see its third red card, albeit handed out in injury time, this time issued to one of the home team before the match official brought proceedings to an end.