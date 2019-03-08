No Cann do - Dunkeswell departure for Brian

Brian Cann (back row, second from the right) with the Dunkeswell Rovers players as they celebrated their terrific season. Picture DRFC Archant

Dunkeswell Rovers and joint manager Brian Cann have parted company just weeks after the Dunks enjoyed arguably their most successful season of recent times.

Cann linked up with Sid Berry as joint boss in June 2018 at a point when the continued existence of the Dunks was very much in doubt.

The pair quickly put a side together - a quality one at that - and last season saw unprecedented success with the team reaching the semi-finals of the Devon Intermediate Cup before going on to win the Macron League Division Five title and the Golesworthy Cup.

However, just a fortnight after the club celebrated their super season with a terrific night at the village's Throgmorton Hall, the club no longer has joint managers.

Cann says: "I must caution myself about saying too much. Suffice to say the main issue was one of how competitive you want to be when you are a village football team.

"Personally I have always worn my heart on my sleeve and I am certainly one of those advocates that if you are involved in any sport - be it badminton, swimming or football - the you do so, aspiring to get as high as you can and win as much as you can.

"Sadly it seems that 'style' of management is not to everyone's liking and, when I realised that there are some who perhaps do not embrace my footballing culture then a parting of the ways was the only solution."

He added: "I certainly wish the club well and am glad that Sid [Berry] has decided to stick at it. I wish him luck! I loved almost every minute of the past season - though the politics that can overshadow village teams is not something I can say I will ever enjoy! That said, I live in the village and will always wish well of the team."

So what about the future for the 53-year old Cann who played almost 750 Western league games in his own playing career that spanned three decades.

"Never say never, that is the thing. I love the game and have already had a number of folk get in touch."

Don't bet against this being the end of the road for BC [Brian Cann] and football - the guy has far too much to offer to not be doing something - somewhere - with someone!