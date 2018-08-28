Offwell and Widworthy lose another of their talented all-round sporting stars

A picture from the 1970s and a cricket tour to Kingfield CC. (Clockwise from top left) Roger Keen,Ted Beament; John Woolcott and (bottom left), Ted's twin brother John Beament. Picture DICK STURCH Archant

In the course of a few weeks Offwell and Widworthy have bid farewell to two talented sportsmen who played both football and cricket for the village during the 1960s and 70s, writes Dick Sturch.

Ian ‘Wicksy’ Wicks, who passed away at the end of November and, more recently, Ted Beament, who was in his 80th year, left us on Thursday, December 27, after battling illness for some time.

Ted was well known in sporting circles throughout East Devon. He grew up in Offwell and from his early days as a pupil at Kings School, Ottery St Mary his love of sport shone bright.

Ted, and his twin brother John, who passed away in 2010, both played for Offwell Football Club which Ted went on to captain. In this role his unquestionable leadership was instilled by the example and enthusiasm he showed on the pitch.

He scored numerous goals with his ‘fearsome right boot’, but was equally at home playing in defence and even a few times in goal.

Ted was also an active member of the club committee that was responsible for erecting the then new pavilion and clubhouse whose luxury superseded the original galvanised construction which had previously provided the basic changing facilities for the football and cricket teams.

Together with John, Ted became a member of the village cricket club and the scorebook bears testament to his skill with both the bat and ball.

After Roy Land gave up the captaincy Ted was the natural successor, a role he fulfilled until the cricket club eventually folded. He also organised the annual tour to Kingfield CC in Woking which continued for many years.

Ted was a true sportsman of his time who played the game without any malice or blame.

He always gave 100 per cent effort and expected those around him to do the same. For those of us who knew him he will always be remembered for his fairness and leadership on the pitch and his friendship off it.

RIP, Ted.