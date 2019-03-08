Offwell Rangers march on - Upottery win well -round-up of local league football

Offwell Rangers continued their surge at the top of the Devon and Exeter Football League Division Six with a 6-0 romping of Silverton.

Nathan Brace lived up to his name as he scored two while Stephen Curry, Lewis Ede, James Hornby and Niall Jefford all scored a goal each.

The win means Offwell are two points clear of second placed Topsham Town Reserves.

Next up, Rangers face Cheriton Fitzpaine Reserves in the Devon Intermediate Cup on Saturday, September 14.

There was cup action for Farway United, who defeated Chagford 3-0 in the first round of the Football Express cup.

That win means they will now travel to Cullompton Rangers in the second round.

The team return to league action next week with a game at home to Awliscombe on Saturday.

Upottery won their second round tie of the East Devon Senior cup with a 3-0 victory over Feniton.

Max McKeown scored a hat-trick to see his side progress to the quarter finals.

After the East Devon Senior cup triumph, Upottery face Park United in the Devon Premier Cup on Saturday.

Axmouth United exited the Bill Slee Cup with a 2-1 defeat at home to Lyme Regis Reserves.

In a game that saw seven yellow cards split between the two teams, Axmouth United scored their goal in the 34th minute thanks to Archie Clode.

The teams went in level at the break but a single second half goal from Lyme Regis Reserves was enough to seal their progress.

Lyme Regis Reserves will now face Otterton in the second round, who beat Uplowman Atheltic 3-2 at home.

The next game for Axmouth United is a Devon Senior Cup tie away at Belgrave on Saturday.

Upottery 2nds exited the Bill Sleep Cup with a 2-0 defeat at home to Beer Albion 2nds.

Max Richardson and substitute Thomas Neale scored the goals.

Upottery's attention will now switch back to the league