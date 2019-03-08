Otters to begin new season with home fixture

Archant

Ottery St Mary begin life as a Devon Football League South-West Division team with an August 17 home game against Totnes & Dartington.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Indeed, it's very much a case of 'home comforts' for the Otters, who will play no fewer than four of their first five matches in the new league at home!

Ottery will play 15 other teams home and away in the new season and it is certainly set to be a very different set of opposition to the teams they were facing last season!

In the last campaign the Otters were a Macron Devon & Exeter League side and, amongst their weekly opposition were sides like Beer Albion Reserves, North Tawton, East Budleigh and Axmouth United and this coming season they will lock horns with the likes of the reserve teams of Western League clubs Tavistock and Buckland Athletic and also a team representing Plymouth Argyle Football in The Community (FITC).

Last season the Otters launched their campaign with an August28 home game against Beer Reserves and ended it with a trip to Lympstone on May 4.

This coming season, Ottery will launch their campaign at home to Totnes & Dartington, who last year plied their trade in the South Devon League Premier Division after spending a number of years before that in the South West Peninsula League Eastern Division.

Then, after a trip to Kingsteignton on August 24, the Otters have an attractive home Bank Holiday Monday meeting (August 26) with Newton Abbot Spurs Reserves (their first team will play this coming season in the new South West Peninsula League, Premier Division East) before back-to-back Saturday home games against Tavistock Reserves and Plymouth Argyle (FITC) team.

The Ottery campaign ends with an April 4 trip to Tavistock Reserves.