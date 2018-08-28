Ottery rising! – Ottery St Mary in seventh heaven at East B Budleigh to make it nine successive league wins

Ottery St Mary chalked up a ninth successive Macron League Division Three victory as they won 7-1 at East Budleigh.

Jordan Wilkinson took the scoring honours, netting a hat-trick to take him to 15 from just 18 starts this season. There was also one from leading scorer Corey Ringer – that takes the Ottery hit man to an impressive 21 goals from 18 starts.

The other Ottery goals were scored by Mat Daly, Connor Lovering and Dan Welch.

The win also sees the Otters top the Division Three table for the first time this season.

A delighted Ottery boss Dave Fairweather said: “It was great to come back after the Christmas break and record another win.

“To be fair, we didn’t perform particularly well in the first half and were perhaps a little fortunate to be 2-1 ahead. But there was no screaming and shouting at the interval. We just reminded the players that they were not firing on all cylinders and no doubt there was an element of rustiness that had to be expected given that we had not played for three weeks prior to the game.”

He continued: ““After the break we completely dominated and I’d have to say the team, to a man, did everything we asked of them - it was a complete team performance in the second half, and I think it is fair to say that, on another day, we could, indeed would, have scored more.”