Ottery St Mary latest - Can the Otters make it 10 straight wins this Saturday?

Ottery away at East Budleigh. Ref shsp 02 19TI 7866. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Ottery St Mary head into Saturday’s home meeting with Tedburn St Mary looking to extend their current winning run to one of 10 games.

The Otters made it nine wins in a row as they won 7-1 at East Budleigh last Saturday to sit top of the Macron League Division Three table for the first time his season.

Jordan Wilkinson took the scoring honours, netting a hat-trick to take him to 15 from just 18 starts this season.

There was also one from leading scorer Corey Ringer – that takes the Ottery hit man to an impressive 21 goals from 18 starts.

The other Ottery goals were scored by Mat Daly, Connor Lovering and Dan Welch.

Tomorrow (Saturday) the Otters go in search of that 10th straight win when they entertain a Teburn St Mary side that they beat 10-0 in mid-November.

It’s a classic ‘top-versus-bottom’ fixture with Tedburn having lost 13 of their 14 matches so far this season.

That might lead to some thoughts of complacency in the home ranks, but Otters boss Dave Fairweather does not subscribe to the theory.

He says: “I cannot see complacency being an issue with this set of players.

“We had 19 training in midweek and the mood was very good.

“They really are a cracking bunch of honest players and, as things are currently going, the next game can’t come quickly enough.”

He continued: “Take last Saturday at East Budleigh, we had 16 players in the matchday squad and the two who did not make the 16 were also there supporting and, post match, we had all 18 together.

“There’s an abundance of spirit in this group of players and I am so enjoying working with them.”

It was not all plain-sailing at East Budleigh though. Fairweather says: “We were sluggish in the first half, but, at the break we reminded them of the need to keep things plain and simple and throughout the second half we used the full width of the pitch to our advantage.

“The second 45 minutes were simply superb from us with every player putting in a superb shift.”

Next up comes the meeting with Tedburn - a game that kicks off at Washbrook Meadow at 3pm..

The Otters will be missing the unavailable Chris Ambrose and Dan Jewell, but Fairweather says: “With the 19 training and all champing at the bit to be involved from the start, we now have healthy competition for places.

“I know I have said this before, but opportunity knocks when players are unavailable and I am very confident that, whichever 11 we start with tomorrow, they will give us exactly what we are looking for.”