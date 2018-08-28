Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ottery St Mary youth teams face busy Saturday

PUBLISHED: 12:24 18 January 2019

Goal!

Goal!

Archant

There’s plenty of action for the Ottery youth teams this Saturday morning with five teams playing.

The Under-14s make the trip into Exeter to meet Spitfires at Wonford where the action gets underway at 10.30am.

The Under-11s also meet Exeter opposition, but they have home advantage for their game against Exeter Arrows (10.30am). Both the Ottery Under-12 teams are in action with the Ottery Flames playing at Bickleigh (11am) while the Sparks are in East Devon derby action with a game at Axminster (10.30am).

Last, but certainly not least, the Ottery Wasps Under-9s are at Heavitree where their game gets underway at 10.30am.

Most Read

POLL: How would you vote in a second Brexit referendum?

EU map

Will Devon get snow this weekend?

A yellow weather warning was issued by the Met Office yesterday and remains in force today. Picture: Met Office.

Feniton stalker who smashed his way through ex-partner’s door is banned from Exeter

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Honiton mayor defends contents of email sent to colleagues

Cllr Henry Brown., mayor of Honiton.

Honiton woman accused of fraud

Most Read

POLL: How would you vote in a second Brexit referendum?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Will Devon get snow this weekend?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Feniton stalker who smashed his way through ex-partner’s door is banned from Exeter

#includeImage($article, 225)

Honiton mayor defends contents of email sent to colleagues

#includeImage($article, 225)

Honiton woman accused of fraud

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Home action for Honiton RFC, Axminster Town FC – all the local Saturday action

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Waffle team won’t des(s)ert Axminster

Axminster district councillor Andrew Moulding. Picture: EDDC

Nominations open for Cats Protection Awards

Pixie the cat, which alerted owner Sophie to her daughter April choking. Picture: Cats Protection

Ottery St Mary youth teams face busy Saturday

Goal!

Mighty Meg nets 11 on a special weekend for the Otters

Ottery away at East Budleigh. Ref shsp 02 19TI 7832. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists