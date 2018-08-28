Advanced search

Ottery Under-13s all set for top-of-the-table clash to launch 2019

PUBLISHED: 11:32 03 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:32 03 January 2019

Ottery ST Mary Under-13s head into Saturday's meeting with Brixington Blues seeking a ninth successive victory. Picture STEPHEN UPSHER

Ottery ST Mary Under-13s head into Saturday's meeting with Brixington Blues seeking a ninth successive victory. Picture STEPHEN UPSHER

Archant

Ottery St Mary Under-13s return to action on Saturday (January 5) following the Christmas break.

The Otters, managed by Addy Carpenter, enjoyed a fabulous first half of the season, winning eight of their nine league games and also powering their way to the semi-finals of the Exeter and District Youth League Cup, and they begin the second half of their campaign with a home game against table-topping Brixington Blues.

The meeting with Blues on Saturday gives the Otters the chance to exact revenge for their only defeat of this current season, an opening 2-1 loss at the hands of Brixington Blues!

Otters boss Carpenter will be hoping to make amends at Washbrook Meadow on Saturday and make it nine straight wins for the Otters, who are enjoying their first season in the top flight after being promoted in September.

Saturday’s match against Brixington Blues at Washbrook Meadow kicks-off at 10.30am.

