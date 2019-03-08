Palfrey stars as Dunkeswell Rovers are edged out in Devon Cup semi-final

Dunkeswell Rovers line up before their narrow Devon Intermediate Cup semi-final defeat to North Devon League side Combe Martin. Picture DFC Archant

Dunkeswell Rovers went out of the Devon Intermediate Cup, beaten 1-0 in North Devon by Combe Martin.

Defeat was tough to take for the Dunks, who gave as good as they got for the full 90 minutes of a close encounter settled by one solitary goal.

It’s been a terrific run in the county cup for the Dunks, who were one of 113 teams that entered the competition at the start of the season and were only knocked out in the last four!

Chris Palfrey had an outstanding game in goal for the Dunks, making some superb saves, particularly in the first half, and was deservedly named their Man of the Match.

Dunks joint boss Brian Cann, who missed the game through illness, said: “I was not there, but from what I gather we started the stronger until a dubious penalty was awarded against the run of play. It was missed, but they then took a 1-0 lead shortly before half-time.

“We threw everything at them in the second half without success, and would you believe a definite penalty was waved away, much to the surprise even of many of the locals!

“We fashioned chances and young Joby [Mabbutt] had a glorious opportunity when one-on-one with the keeper, but these things happen. He’s a terrific young player with a great future in the game. Knockbacks are all part of a footballing development.

“On the day, it simply was not to be. But we should be proud after the turmoil of pre-season, and wondering if the club survives or not.

“To have reached the last four of a Devon competition is quite remarkable - in my biased opinion!

“Onwards now, and we are up for giving winning the league a really good go!”

This coming weekend its back to league action for the Dunks with a Saturday home meeting with Bravehearts in a Macron League Division Five game.