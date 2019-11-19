Pearse is spot on as Feniton win well at Colyton

Feniton took the East Devon derby honours when they won their Macron League top flight game at Colyton 2-1.

In a flying start to what would be an entertaining and close encounter, Feniton had a glorious chance as early as the second minute, but Aaron Pearse fired wide.

Pearse went close a second time before, at the other end of the pitch, Fenny glovesman Tom Pryke was beaten by a far post header as the home team edged ahead.

The Feniton response was to change their formation and add more bodies into midfield and it enabled them to take a foothold in the game.

What's more, the changes led to an equaliser as Chris Badcott played in Oscar Walsh, who drilled the ball home to leave honours even at half-time.

The second half began with Feniton on the front foot and Pearse and Walsh were a constant thorn in the Colyton back line's side

After some neat interplay between Jake Sellick and Pearse, the latter was bundled over in the area and a peantly was awarded. He picked himself up to fire home the spot kick and give Feniton a 2-1 lead.

Colyton tried manfully to get back on terms, but were repelled by a solid, organised and committed Feniton defence.

Curt Winchombe was introduced for his debut from the 70th minute and he gave Fenny's midfield additional bite as the visitors saw the game out in a degree of comfort.

Feniton boss James Hiscox said: "I was once again so pleased with how we defended as a team, from front to back, against a good Colyton side.

"There's a real togetherness with this group and a feel-good factor throughout the club and long may that continue!"