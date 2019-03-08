Advanced search

Pike hat-trick as Millwey Rise net eight against Honiton Town

PUBLISHED: 12:10 18 April 2019

Archant

Millwey Rise Reserves powered their way to an 8-0 home success in a Macron League Division Eight meeting with Honiton Town thirds, writes Dick Sturch.

Rise dominated from the off and took a 12th minute lead when a shot from Oscar Sladen left the keeper stranded.

It was something of a surprise that the next 16 minutes were without a goal, but that changed when Finlay Cox produced a powerful, wind-assisted shot that flew into the net.

Two minutes later Stuart Pike made it 3-0 with a shot that squeezed under the keeper and Pike then made it four from a Cox 'assist' for Rise to hold a healthy 4-0 half-time lead.

Early in the second half, Rise were awarded a penalty and regular spot kick-taker, goalkeeper Keith Male, drilled the kick past his opposite number – surely Male is now the highest scoring Millwey goalkeeper of all time!

Honiton showed fighting spirit and it was rewarded with a goal back before Darren Whitehouse cleverly set up Pike for his hat-trick.

Honiton bagged a second, but just a few minutes later, Dave Bridges made it 7-2 and moments later Sladen added to his tally when he cut in from the wing, skilfully leaving several defenders in his wake before guiding the ball past the keeper.

Between these goals Honiton once more came close when a shot richoched off a post with keeper Male beaten.

Much of the Millwey Rise match dominance was due to superb performances from their two wide men, young Finlay Cox and Oscar Sladen.

On Saturday (April 20), Millwey first team travel to Halwill and Millwey seconds welcome Central seconds to Cloakham Lawns. Then, on Easter Monday, Pinhoe 1st team are the visitors to Cloakham – all kick-offs are at 3pm.

