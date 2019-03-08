Advanced search

Pike nets in narrow defeat for Millwey Rise Reserves

PUBLISHED: 10:14 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:14 27 March 2019

Tipton St John at home to Halwill. Ref shsp 07 19TI 9861. Picture: Terry Ife

Tipton St John at home to Halwill. Ref shsp 07 19TI 9861. Picture: Terry Ife

A final score of 2-1 to the home side did not do justice to the contribution that Millwey Rise Reserves made to a close encounter at Exeter-based Priory Reserves, writes Dick Sturch.

Millwey were a goal down at the break, but one thing that didn’t help the flow of football was the length of the grass, which had clearly not seen a mower for sometime!

Against the run of play, Priory scored another at the start of the second period, but, overall, Millwey dominated and, five minutes before the end, eventually got due reward for their efforts when Mark Pike put the ball in the net.

Wayne Jenkins had a great game in the Rise defence and was undoubtedly the Man of the Match, the award this time round sponsored by Aqua Heat. A close second, in terms of the star man accolade, was Imram Chowdury. Once again, the Rise side had a large number of youngsters in their ranks, all of whom contributed well to the cause.

