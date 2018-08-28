Pinder hat-trick as Axminster Town go joint top after away win
PUBLISHED: 10:39 23 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:41 23 December 2018
Axminster Town head into the Boxing Day morning fixtures sitting joint top of the South West Peninsula League Eastern Division after a superb 4-2 win at Ilfracombe Town.
Leading scorer Tony Pinder netted a hat-trick and there was also a goal from Connor Swingler as the Tigers’ fully deserved their third away success of the season and, in doing so, inflicted only a third home defeat of the campaign on their hosts!
Town now move on a Boxing Day morning game at Tiger Way against a Honiton Town side that will arrive for the game having not played since a December 1, 5-1 defeat at Stoke Gabriel – the side that Axminster Town now share to spot with!