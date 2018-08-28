Advanced search

Pinder hat-trick as Axminster Town go joint top after away win

PUBLISHED: 10:39 23 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:41 23 December 2018

Tony Pinder in action for Axminster Town during the pre-season friendly against Bridport at Tiger Way. Picture STEVEN WAKELEY PHOTOGRAPHY.

Tony Pinder in action for Axminster Town during the pre-season friendly against Bridport at Tiger Way. Picture STEVEN WAKELEY PHOTOGRAPHY.

Axminster Town head into the Boxing Day morning fixtures sitting joint top of the South West Peninsula League Eastern Division after a superb 4-2 win at Ilfracombe Town.

Leading scorer Tony Pinder netted a hat-trick and there was also a goal from Connor Swingler as the Tigers’ fully deserved their third away success of the season and, in doing so, inflicted only a third home defeat of the campaign on their hosts!

Town now move on a Boxing Day morning game at Tiger Way against a Honiton Town side that will arrive for the game having not played since a December 1, 5-1 defeat at Stoke Gabriel – the side that Axminster Town now share to spot with!

