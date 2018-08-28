Pinder nets stunning goal as Axminster Town win away

Axminster Town secured their away first clean sheet of the South West Peninsula League Eastern Division season, winning 1-0 at Newton Abbot Spurs.

The Tigers had travelled to South Devon with the injured Callum Garrett and the holidaying Ashley Small, but they were able to welcome back influential midfielder Ben Allen and they also included youth team player Charlie Bye in the matchday squad.

The Tigers began well with a good tempo to their game and fashioned the first clear-cut chance of the contest when a 20-yard strike by left back Nathan Antat was saved by former Southampton and Torquay United youth team goal keeper Neil Osbourne in the Newton Spurs goal.

At the opposite end of the pitch, Tigers glovesman Ashley Small was at his best, denying the home side on several occasions.

The only goal of the game came five minutes before the interval and what a goal it was too!

Tony Pinder, with his back to goal and with the home centre half paying him close attention, flicked the ball to the right of his marker before spinning away to gain the yard of space he needed to rifle a superb half volley past a stunned Osbourne in the home goal!

Newton Abbot made a flying start to the second half and, in particular, looked to play a succession of ‘long balls’ into the Tigers defensive third. However, they got little change out of the impressive Cameron Vere and joint-boss Jon Hurford, who dealt with everything in the air and on the ground with their usual panache.

With 20 minutes remaining the Tigers gave a first taste of senior football to teenager Bye and his raw pace and terrific work rate caused a number of problems for the home defence and Town were able to close the game out in a degree of comfort.

Joint-boss Josh Stunell said: “I doubt it was a classic watch for supporters, but those present were able to witness the special goal scored by young Tony [Pinder].”

On Saturday (January 19), the Tigers are back in home action when Teignmouth Town are the visitors to Tiger Way.