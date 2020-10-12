Pinder returns as Tigers prepare for ‘big’ home midweek meeting with basement side

Action from the Axminster Town 2-0 FA Vase defeat to Clevedon Town. Picture: SARAH MCCABE Archant

Axminster Town suffered FA Vase heartache when beaten 2-0 at Tiger Way by Toolstation Western League side Clevedon Town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Action from the Axminster Town 2-0 FA Vase defeat to Clevedon Town. Picture: SARAH MCCABE Action from the Axminster Town 2-0 FA Vase defeat to Clevedon Town. Picture: SARAH MCCABE

The Tigers, who went into the game sitting second bottom of the South West Peninsula League, Premier East table having won one and lost the other seven of their eight league games so far, gave as good as they got for long periods of a closely contested cup tie.

However, post-match, the Tigers faithful were once again left to lament the fact that poor finishing, ultimately, cost them the chance of making progress in the competition, as they went down to goals scored in the 69th and 93rd minutes.

Tigers boss Josh Stunell says: “Once again we have been masters of our own downfall, and, without wanting to sound like a broken record, we have agin seen just how fine the margins are and, in games like this one – and indeed most of our recent league outings – our nemesis has been our apparent inability to put the ball into the back of the opposition net.”

He continued: “The lads are giving their all and no one can question their desire, application and enthusiasm.

Action from the Axminster Town 2-0 FA Vase defeat to Clevedon Town. Picture: SARAH MCCABE Action from the Axminster Town 2-0 FA Vase defeat to Clevedon Town. Picture: SARAH MCCABE

“Trailing 1-0 we have created a gilt-edge chance that Reece [McCabe] has put wide of the mark and, had that gone in with 15 to go, who know what might have happened?”

Tonight (Wednesday) the Tigers entertain the only side to sit below them in the table – Stoke Gabriel.

The South Devon men are shipping, on average, a dozen goals a game and Stunell is under no illusion as to just how ‘big’ a game this one is.

He says: “To some it may sound ridiculous to talk of a ‘six pointer’ at this stage of the season. However, a look at the table for followers of Axminster Town and all who have a passion for the club – including myself by the way – is embarrassing and we need to do something about.

Action from the Axminster Town 2-0 FA Vase defeat to Clevedon Town. Picture: SARAH MCCABE Action from the Axminster Town 2-0 FA Vase defeat to Clevedon Town. Picture: SARAH MCCABE

“Given that they [Stoke Gabriel] are rock bottom and everyday seems to be giving them a turning over, what we need to do, is clearly win and win well.”

Striker Tony Pinder, who missed the FA Vase tie with injury, returns to the squad for tonight’s match which kicks off at Tiger Way at 7.30pm.

Action from the Axminster Town 2-0 FA Vase defeat to Clevedon Town. Picture: SARAH MCCABE Action from the Axminster Town 2-0 FA Vase defeat to Clevedon Town. Picture: SARAH MCCABE

Action from the Axminster Town 2-0 FA Vase defeat to Clevedon Town. Picture: SARAH MCCABE Action from the Axminster Town 2-0 FA Vase defeat to Clevedon Town. Picture: SARAH MCCABE