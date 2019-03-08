Pullen stars as Feniton make winning start to new Macron League top flight

Feniton got a new action Macron Devon and Exeter League campaign underway with a 3-0 midweek win at Kentisbeare.

The star of the show was undoubtedly Charlie Pullen, one of six current, or former, Feniton youth team players, involved in the game.

Pullen gave Fenny the lead with a tidy finish midway through the first half

A clinical finish from another former Acland Park youth player, Oscar Walsh, made it 2-0 and, a minute after the lead being doubled the points were sealed as striker Aaron Pearse scored a third.

The win was the perfect start for the new Feniton management duo of James Hiscox and Tony Badcott reign.

From the Kentisbeare perspective, team boss Rob Buxton was quoted on the club's Facebook page saying: "The pre season has been really tough with injuries and there's a lot of new players into the team and a lot out this summer so things are going to take time.

"Sometimes people, because of the success over the last few years, get carried away with negative views when things don't work. I'm proud to be managing this club in the premier and am totally realistic how competitive it is at this level with plenty of big clubs and know there's going to be plenty of ups and downs. I am massively confident we will bounce back on Saturday."