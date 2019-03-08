Pulman marks return to a Dunks shirt with goal in derby draw

Dunkeswell Rovers began a new Macron League Division Three campaign with a 2-2 draw on their visit to Upottery.

The sides had met on the opening day of the 2018/19 season and, on that occasion, Upottery won 3-0.

The Dunks took the lead with a goal from Jake Pulman, netting on his first outing following his return to the club after a spell at Honiton Town.

The Dunks stayed on the front foot and further pressure ended with Dan Stapleton slotting home from a Ryan Pike corner which sent the away side into the break at Glebe Park holding a 2-0 lead.

After the break it was Dunkeswell who continued to boss proceedings, but Upottery defended well and they hit back with a brace of Phil Derryman headers, both scored from corners to leave honours even.

Brad Morris went closest to winning it for the Dunks until he was unceremoniously upended by an Upottery defender.

Speaking after the game, Dunkeswell secretary Rob Bennett said: "We regard it as two points dropped, but we can take plenty of positives away from a tough away fixture on a very hot day."

The Dunks' Man of the Match award, sponsored, by Meads Builders was a close-run thing with mentions in despatches for Gav Richards, who controlled the game well from the middle, and Brad Morris, who did well after being tasked with the tricky roll of lone striker, but the award ended up with Jake Pulman, who worked tirelessly for 90 minutes, was a constant threat and was unlucky to only come away with just the one goal."

On Saturday (August 31) Dunkeswell are in action at Pinhoe (3pm).