Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Pulman marks return to a Dunks shirt with goal in derby draw

PUBLISHED: 07:51 30 August 2019 | UPDATED: 07:51 30 August 2019

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Dunkeswell Rovers began a new Macron League Division Three campaign with a 2-2 draw on their visit to Upottery.

The sides had met on the opening day of the 2018/19 season and, on that occasion, Upottery won 3-0.

The Dunks took the lead with a goal from Jake Pulman, netting on his first outing following his return to the club after a spell at Honiton Town.

The Dunks stayed on the front foot and further pressure ended with Dan Stapleton slotting home from a Ryan Pike corner which sent the away side into the break at Glebe Park holding a 2-0 lead.

After the break it was Dunkeswell who continued to boss proceedings, but Upottery defended well and they hit back with a brace of Phil Derryman headers, both scored from corners to leave honours even.

Brad Morris went closest to winning it for the Dunks until he was unceremoniously upended by an Upottery defender.

Speaking after the game, Dunkeswell secretary Rob Bennett said: "We regard it as two points dropped, but we can take plenty of positives away from a tough away fixture on a very hot day."

The Dunks' Man of the Match award, sponsored, by Meads Builders was a close-run thing with mentions in despatches for Gav Richards, who controlled the game well from the middle, and Brad Morris, who did well after being tasked with the tricky roll of lone striker, but the award ended up with Jake Pulman, who worked tirelessly for 90 minutes, was a constant threat and was unlucky to only come away with just the one goal."

On Saturday (August 31) Dunkeswell are in action at Pinhoe (3pm).

Most Read

Man arrested after reported firearms incident in Axminster released on bail

Lynch Close, off North Street, in Axminster. Picrture: Chris Carson

Here is when East Devon’s 2019 carnival circuit begins

Plans lodged to transform ‘struggling’ Monkton farm shop into five-home development

Oaklands Farm could become a five-home development if plans get the go-ahead. Picture: Google Maps

Market stall owner blew £1million in VAT scam cash on gambling

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Former bricklayer in Seaton wins major industry award

Lee Woodward, site manager at Bovis Homes� Pebble Beach development in Seaton. Picture: Alex Perkins Photography

Most Read

Man arrested after reported firearms incident in Axminster released on bail

Lynch Close, off North Street, in Axminster. Picrture: Chris Carson

Here is when East Devon’s 2019 carnival circuit begins

Plans lodged to transform ‘struggling’ Monkton farm shop into five-home development

Oaklands Farm could become a five-home development if plans get the go-ahead. Picture: Google Maps

Market stall owner blew £1million in VAT scam cash on gambling

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Former bricklayer in Seaton wins major industry award

Lee Woodward, site manager at Bovis Homes� Pebble Beach development in Seaton. Picture: Alex Perkins Photography

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Pulman marks return to a Dunks shirt with goal in derby draw

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Axe Cliff Ex Captain’s Cup win for Sandra Walker

A view of Seaton from Axe Cliff Golf Club. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Seniors Stableford success for Phil Faulkner

Golf club and ball

Lyme Regis men complete another Championship ‘Great Escape’

Bowls

Honiton Town beaten at Millbrook

Goal!
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists