Advanced search

Pulman stars in Upottery Reserves opening day derby draw

PUBLISHED: 08:53 23 September 2020

Football on pitch

Football on pitch

(c) Image Source

Upottery Reserves drew their opening Joma Devon & Exeter League fixture at Awliscombe 0-0.

Games without goals are often labelled as ‘dull’, but this local derby was anything but.

Upottery, managed by Tim Huxley, bossed the early exchanges but were denied by a fine save from the Awls’ goalkeeper.

Early in the second half the home side were awarded a penalty and the opportunity to break the deadlock.

However, Upottery glovesman Adam Pulman, who had a fine game from first whistle to last, pulled off a superb spot kick save.

The Awls ended the game on the front foot, but were kept at arm’s length by impressive defensive duo Adam Crabb and Matt Frost.

Both teams put plenty into an entertaining encounter and deserved something to show for their efforts.

The Upottery Man of the Match award went to Adam Pulman.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Axminster Waffle House launches £20k crowdfunding appeal

On the Move! The Axminster Community Waffle House team at their current base in West Street. Picture Chris Carson

Lyme Regis Wellings bowl win for Barnaby Down and hole-in-one for Keith Gibson

Lyme Regis golfers Barnaby Down (left) with the Wellings Bowl and (right) club champion Scott Love with the Williams Bowl. Picture; LRGC

Pulman stars in Upottery Reserves opening day derby draw

Football on pitch

Another unbeaten half century for Tolley as he passed 18,000 runs for Tipton

Phil Tolley hits out during his unbeaten knock in the Tipton St John win over Geriatircs. Picture: PHIL WRIGHT

Devon Young Farmers highlight rural isolation and mental health in online agri-debate

Devon YFC debate at the 2019 Devon County Show. Picture by: Guy Newman / Rekord Media