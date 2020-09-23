Pulman stars in Upottery Reserves opening day derby draw
PUBLISHED: 08:53 23 September 2020
Upottery Reserves drew their opening Joma Devon & Exeter League fixture at Awliscombe 0-0.
Games without goals are often labelled as ‘dull’, but this local derby was anything but.
Upottery, managed by Tim Huxley, bossed the early exchanges but were denied by a fine save from the Awls’ goalkeeper.
Early in the second half the home side were awarded a penalty and the opportunity to break the deadlock.
However, Upottery glovesman Adam Pulman, who had a fine game from first whistle to last, pulled off a superb spot kick save.
The Awls ended the game on the front foot, but were kept at arm’s length by impressive defensive duo Adam Crabb and Matt Frost.
Both teams put plenty into an entertaining encounter and deserved something to show for their efforts.
The Upottery Man of the Match award went to Adam Pulman.
