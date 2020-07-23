Advanced search

Quiz time! Check out your sporting general knowledge with our latest quiz

PUBLISHED: 12:31 23 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:31 23 July 2020

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane

PA Wire/PA Images

With grassroots football stepping up preparations for the 2020-21 season, why not celebrate with another sporting quiz.

Here are some of the latest posers from Press Association, with the answers at the bottom. No cheating!

1. Who captained England to last year’s Cricket World Cup victory?

2. What do the letters “WG” stand for in WG Grace?

3. Which cricket county play their home matches at Sophia Gardens?

4. At which Championship club did Alan Pardew begin his managing career?

5. What animal is on Preston North End’s badge?

6. Which rugby league team play at the Mobile Rocket Stadium?

7. Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane started his playing career with which club?

8. Englishman Harry Lowe was the oldest LaLiga debutant when he took to the pitch aged 48 years and 226 days. Which club did he represent?

9. How many players does a Major League Baseball team keep on its active roster?

10. In which state are MLB side the Diamondbacks based?

11. Which British city hosts the annual ATP Finals?

12. In which year did Phil Mickelson win his first Masters tournament?

13. Nat Lofthouse scored 255 goals for which English football club?

14. Which goalkeeper has the most caps for England?

15. Siya Kolisi is the captain of which national rugby union team?

16. Which club won four consecutive EFL Cup titles between 1981 and 1984?

17. What is the nickname of Seattle’s MLB team?

18. Which NBA team does Anthony Davis play for?

19. Who won more F1 races during their career, Damon Hill or Jenson Button?

20. Who is the manager of Aston Villa?

21. Who was the last British manager to win the FA Cup?

22. What nationality is Napoli’s Dries Mertens?

23. Who were the last winners of the Champions League not based in England, France, Germany or Spain?

24. Steffi Graf won the ‘Golden Slam’ – all four tennis grand slam titles plus Olympic gold – in which year?

25. Who was named BBC Sports Personality of the Year in 2012?

26. Who has scored the most points in NBA history?

27. The PDC World Matchplay has moved away from which British town for the first time in its history this year?

28. Who scored both goals as Arsenal beat Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday?

29. Who were Sheffield United’s opponents in the game dubbed the Battle of Bramall Lane in 2002?

30. In which country was the Styrian Grand Prix held this month?

Answers: 1 Eoin Morgan; 2. William Gilbert; 3. Glamorgan; 4. Reading; 5. Lamb; 6. Wakefield Trinity; 7. Cannes; 8. Real Sociedad; 9. Twenty-five; 10; Arizona; 11. London; 12. 2004; 13. Bolton; 14. Peter Shilton; 15. South Africa; 16. Liverpool; 17. Mariners; 18. Los Angeles Lakers; 19. Damon Hill (22 to 15); 20. Dean Smith; 21. Harry Redknapp (Portsmouth, 2008); 22. Belgian; 23. Porto; 24. 1988; 25. Bradley Wiggins; 26. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar; 27. Blackpool; 28. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang; 29. West Brom; 30. Austria.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Goulds Pumps to close its Axminster factory with the loss of some 50 local jobs

ITT Goulds Pumps' Axminster factory. Picture: Chris Carson

Rare car set for £70,000 auction

'Rita' the Ford Escort Mark 1 Twin Cam is set to go auction at Atkins Auctions. Picture: Atkins Auctions

Feniton make major statement with Selley signing - managerial reaction

Upottery Football Club find a way to make the game not an expense for their players

mhsp week 30 football Nigel Wyatt of the Sidmouth Arms with one of the Glebe Park ground boards.To book a board at the club and indeed. to discuss other sponsorship opportunites at the club contact Alex McCreadie-Taylor on 07964 217992. Picture; UPOTTERY FC

Sidmouth’s Seaside Splendour Awaits…

Keeping cool Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Most Read

Goulds Pumps to close its Axminster factory with the loss of some 50 local jobs

ITT Goulds Pumps' Axminster factory. Picture: Chris Carson

Rare car set for £70,000 auction

'Rita' the Ford Escort Mark 1 Twin Cam is set to go auction at Atkins Auctions. Picture: Atkins Auctions

Feniton make major statement with Selley signing - managerial reaction

Upottery Football Club find a way to make the game not an expense for their players

mhsp week 30 football Nigel Wyatt of the Sidmouth Arms with one of the Glebe Park ground boards.To book a board at the club and indeed. to discuss other sponsorship opportunites at the club contact Alex McCreadie-Taylor on 07964 217992. Picture; UPOTTERY FC

Sidmouth’s Seaside Splendour Awaits…

Keeping cool Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Goulds Pumps to close its Axminster factory with the loss of some 50 local jobs

ITT Goulds Pumps' Axminster factory. Picture: Chris Carson

A look at Axminster Town’s first five fixtures

The Axminster Town players celebrate after taking the lead against Sidmouth Town. Picture: Sam Cooper

Quiz time! Check out your sporting general knowledge with our latest quiz

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane

Seaton Jurassic visitor attraction to reopen

The Seaton Jurassic workshop. Picture: Matt Austin

Beehive facing fight for future

The Beehive in Honiton is asking for public and government funding in a bid to secure its future Picture: Terry Ife