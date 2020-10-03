Quiz time – That was the sporting week that was.......

Here’s another of our weekend quizzes about events across the sporting divide over the past seven days - you will find the answers below the questions - see how many of the 35 points on offer you can net! Good luck!

1. Tennis – name the player who knocked Andy Murray out of the French open, what nationality is the player and how old is he? (THREE points - one for the players name, one for his nationality and one for his age).

2. Tampa Bay played Dallas Stars to win what cup and in what sport? (TWO points – one for the name of the cup and one for the sport)

3. Wasps defeated Harlequins in a Monday night Premiership meeting. But who was the Quins player making his final appearance for the club and what country did he previously captain? (TWO points – one for his name and one for the country he captained)

4. On Sunday it’s the London Marathon – name the current world record holder for the Marathon, what nationality is he and what is the world record time for the marathon (to the nearest minute) (THREE points – one for his name, one for his nationality and one for the world record time)

5. Which three-time former French Open women’s champion withdrew from the competition during the past week and what was her injury (TWO points – one for her name and one for getting the specific injury correct)

6.The England Test central contracts were handed out this week. Which wicket keeper/batsman was lefty out of the contracts and name the three newcomers to the list FOUR points (one for naming the player left out and one for naming each of the three new players to be awarded contracts)

7. Name the four teams that won through to Finals Day of the T20 Finals Day after the quarter-finals were played during the week (FOUR points - one for each correct county name)

8. Which Arabian country announced this week that it is set to host its first ever tournament for women golfers, staging two of the European Tour fixtures (ONE point for naming the country)

9. Which two team contested game one of the 2020 NBA Finals in the USA this week and who won the match (THREE points - one for each team and one for saying correctly who won)

10. Name the two teams who will contest the 2019-20 Women’s FA Cup final following the two semi-finals this week and, for extra points name the losing semi-finalists (FOUR points one each for the two teams who are through the final and one each for the two losing semi-finalists)

11. Which engine partner announced they were leading Formula One at the end of the 2021 season and which two Formula One race teams will need to find a new engine supplier for the 2022 season. (THREE points - one for the engine partner’s name and one each for the two race teams affected)

12. Name the top two British cyclists set to battle it out at the top of the leader board in Italian cycle race (for another point what is correct title of the Italian version of the Tour de France) and what colour jersey does the race leader where in this particular race. (FOUR points – one for each pf the correct cyclists names, one for naming the titkle of the race as Giro d’Italia and one for saying the race leader wears a pink jersey).

ANSWERS

1. Andy Murray was knocked out by Stan Wawrinka who is Swiss and is 35 years old (THREE points, one for his name, one for his nationality and one for his age)

2. The sport was ice hockey and The Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup for the first time since 2004 with a 4-2 series win over the Dallas Stars. (TWO points – one for ice hockey and one for Stanley Cup)

3. The Quins player was Chris Robshaw and he used to captain England (TWO points, one for his name and one for correctly saying he captained England). Robshaw announced in February that he would leave the London club at the end of the current season).

4.The Marathon world record holder is Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge and the world record is two hours, one minute and 39 seconds) (THREE points – one for his name, one for Kenyan and for 2:01:39)

5. Three-time champion Serena Williams withdrew from the French Open because of an Achilles injury. (TWO points – one for her name and one for her specific injury – Achilles)

6. David Bairstow was the player dropped from the central contracts list and the three new names are batsmen Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope and Dom Sibley who all received a Test central contract for the first time. (FOUR points – one for each correct name).

7. Gloucestershire, Surry, Lancashire and Nottinghamshire will contest the T20 Finals Day following the T20 quarter-finals that were played on Thursday (FOUR points - one for correctly naming each team to make the Finals)

8. Saudi Arabia is to host its first professional tournaments for women in November, with two Ladies European Tour events scheduled to take place. The Saudi Ladies International will be held from 12-15 November, with the Saudi Ladies Team International from 17-19 November. Both tournaments will take place at the Royal Greens Golf Club. (ONE point for naming Saudi Arabia as the country)

9. Los Angeles Lakers met Miami Heat in game one of the NBA Finals and Lakers won 118-96 (THREE points one for naming both teams and one for saying Lakers won).

10. Manchester City will meet Everton in the 2019-20 Women’s FA Cup final being played on November 1. City reached the final with a 2-1 win over Arsenal while Everton were 3-0 winners over Birmingham City (FOUR points - one for correctly naming each of the last four teams).

11. Red Bull announced their departure as an engine partner in Formula One from the end of the 2021 season it also means that RED BULL and ALPHA TAURI will be the race teams who need to fine new engine partners (THREE points - one for naming Red Bull and one each for naming Red Bull and another for Alpha Tauri. (THREE points, one for each correct name)

12 Geraint Thomas and Simon Yates are the top two British cyclists involved in Giro d’Italia and the race leaders jersey is pink (FOUR points – one for each riders name, one for correctly naming the race and one for getting the colour right of the leaders jersey).

So, how did you do? 33, 34 or 35 points: You are a walking sporting encyclopedia! 30, 31 or 32 - Do you spend all day watching sport and sports news - well done though! 25 - 29 - GREAT effort; 20-24 - you know your sporting stuff! 11-19 - OK so you know a little bit about whats going on in the sporting world. Less than 11 - Hmmmmmm, maybe sport just aint your thing!