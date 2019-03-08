Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Richards stars as Dunkeswell knock over the Pins

PUBLISHED: 08:42 05 September 2019

Archant

Dunkeswell Rovers were 5-1 winners when they travelled into Exeter for a Macron League Division Three meeting with Pinhoe.

Brad Morris opened the scoring for the Dunks who were soon two goals to the good thanks to a stunning strike from Jacob White.

Steve Morris, who had been a threat to the hosts' from the first whistle, got the goal his all-round contribution deserved to make it 3-0.

That prompted a formation change by the Pinhoe and it paid dividends as a long ball was latched onto by the home strike who drilled the ball past goalkeeper Palfrey and the Dunks took a 3-1 lead into half-time.

The second half saw more Dunkeswell dominance and it was no more than they deserved when the impressive Steve Morris doubled his tally to make it 4-1.

Changes were made with one of the substitutes, Ryan Pike, providing the assist from which Jay Williams completed the scoring.

Dunkeswell's Rob Williams said: "The lads played some wonderful football that sets us up nicely for the coming weeks.

"New signings Louis Grant and Jordan Travers both settled in quickly and Kieran Pike came off the bench to put in a great shift."

He continued: "Credit to the lads for getting three points on the road, and also thank you to the subs for not grumbling about being on the bench!"

The Dunks Man of the Match award was presented by match sponsors Jake Berry Productions, to Gavin Richards, who served up another solid performance in the team's midfield. This Saturday (September 7), Dunkeswell visit Feniton for a Bill Slee Cup tie (2pm).

Most Read

Man arrested after thefts from vehicles in Cranbook area

Woman freed from car on A35

Wretched trial for ‘robo-flop’ mower in Honiton – which has been plagued by joyriders and interference

Robot lawn mower (stock image). Picture: Getty

Here is when East Devon’s 2019 carnival circuit begins

CHEWfest makes a triumphant return to Seaton

Girls at the Skool Daze gig (l/r) Rachel Chew, Emma Bowditch, Anna Guest, Ellie Ruck, Rhiannon Evans, Rachel Cyran. Picture: Molly Cope.

Most Read

Man arrested after thefts from vehicles in Cranbook area

Woman freed from car on A35

Wretched trial for ‘robo-flop’ mower in Honiton – which has been plagued by joyriders and interference

Robot lawn mower (stock image). Picture: Getty

Here is when East Devon’s 2019 carnival circuit begins

CHEWfest makes a triumphant return to Seaton

Girls at the Skool Daze gig (l/r) Rachel Chew, Emma Bowditch, Anna Guest, Ellie Ruck, Rhiannon Evans, Rachel Cyran. Picture: Molly Cope.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Millwey Rise edged out at Culm United

Richards stars as Dunkeswell knock over the Pins

Lyme Regis Henry Broom Rose Bowl finalists are confirmed

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3932. Picture: Terry Ife

AVRs Graham Newton makes England Masters debut

Running

Honiton ladies Del Cup competition success for Olwen Eaton

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5401. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists