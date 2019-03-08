Richards stars as Dunkeswell knock over the Pins

Archant

Dunkeswell Rovers were 5-1 winners when they travelled into Exeter for a Macron League Division Three meeting with Pinhoe.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Brad Morris opened the scoring for the Dunks who were soon two goals to the good thanks to a stunning strike from Jacob White.

Steve Morris, who had been a threat to the hosts' from the first whistle, got the goal his all-round contribution deserved to make it 3-0.

That prompted a formation change by the Pinhoe and it paid dividends as a long ball was latched onto by the home strike who drilled the ball past goalkeeper Palfrey and the Dunks took a 3-1 lead into half-time.

The second half saw more Dunkeswell dominance and it was no more than they deserved when the impressive Steve Morris doubled his tally to make it 4-1.

Changes were made with one of the substitutes, Ryan Pike, providing the assist from which Jay Williams completed the scoring.

Dunkeswell's Rob Williams said: "The lads played some wonderful football that sets us up nicely for the coming weeks.

"New signings Louis Grant and Jordan Travers both settled in quickly and Kieran Pike came off the bench to put in a great shift."

He continued: "Credit to the lads for getting three points on the road, and also thank you to the subs for not grumbling about being on the bench!"

The Dunks Man of the Match award was presented by match sponsors Jake Berry Productions, to Gavin Richards, who served up another solid performance in the team's midfield. This Saturday (September 7), Dunkeswell visit Feniton for a Bill Slee Cup tie (2pm).