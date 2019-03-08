Advanced search

Richards stars as Dunkeswell Rovers net point in floodlit game

PUBLISHED: 12:37 14 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:37 14 September 2019

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Dunkeswell Rovers shared eight goals in a thrilling midweek meting with Exmouth Spartans.

The match was played under the floodlights at Budleigh Salterton's Greenway Lane ground which is home to the Spartans.

The Dunks struck first Jake Pulman heading home a Steve Morris corner, but parity was restored soon after.

Dunkeswell regained the lead with Pulman again the scorer, this time netting from close range after the Spartans goalkeeper had parried a shot from Jacob White.

Two goals early in the second half swung the game in favour of Spartans - both goals giving Dunks glovesman Chris Palfrey no chance.

However, it was soon 3-3 as a Joby Mabbutt corner was deflected past the home goalkeeper by one his defenders.

The end-to-end action continued and Spartans took a 4-3 lead with a deflected shot.

Dunkeswell were quickly back on the front foot, but, try as they did, could not find another goal until an inspired switch of formation by tam boss Sid Berry ended with Louis Grant scoring his first goal for the club to ensure honours ended even.

Dunkeswell Rovers secretary Rob Williams said: "It was an incredible game to watch and certainly a great advert for local Devon and Exeter League football!"

He continued: "Choosing a Man of the Match after such a superb game was a very hard job! Both full backs were outstanding and Jay Williams was inspirational with the ball at his feet while Rhys Andrews kept the Spartans main striker quiet.

"Jake Pulman also stakes a claim with his two goals, but the honour, this week sponsored by Jake Berry Productions, goes to skipper Gavin Richards who was outstanding, and, when we were behind, it was he who 'picked the lads up' and provided the required 'oomph' to get a result that we certainly deserved."

Dunkeswell are next in action on the final Saturday of the month (September 28) when they take on Teignmouth.

