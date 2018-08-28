Advanced search

Ringer, Williams and Gilronan top the Ottery goal charts

PUBLISHED: 10:45 04 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:45 04 January 2019

Ottery St Mary have all three of their senior teams in action this Saturday (January 5).

Top billing is with the men’s senior team, who go to East Budleigh (2.15pm) looking to net a ninth successive Macron League Division Three success.

The following day (Sunday, January 6) both the ladies and the Under-18s are in action with the ladies on the main pitch at Washbrook Meadow taking on Budleigh Salterton in a Devon Women’s League game.

On the same day, but up on the ‘top pitch’, the Ottery Under-18s are in action against Broadclyst.

Both the ladies and the Under-18s kick-off at 2pm.

The Otterettes are having what is undoubtedly their best season ever and, under the management and coaching of Ottery club chairman Mike Ringer, the ladies have gone from strength to strength.

They have, leading the line, a prolific goal scorer in Meg Williams, who has netted no fewer than 18 goals in seven starts so far this term!

Such has been the Williams dominance of the scoring that the ‘next best’ is a tally of three goals, a figure shared by Georgia Chapman, Lauren West and Georgia Baker.

The Ottery Under-18s have a leading scorer too – in their case it is Todd Gilronan, who has so far netted six in eight starts.

The ‘best of the rest’ for the Under-18s is the five goals scored by Max Thomas, though the teenager has netted one of those goals in the Ottery men’s first team.

Callum Crow has four goals in eight starts for the Under-18s.

Leading the way for the Ottery men is Corey Ringer with an impressive 20 goals from 17 starts. Jordan Wilkinson is the other Ottery player into double figures with goals, having scored 12, also in 17 starts, and third for the men’s team is skipper Curtis Winchcombe with seven goals from 15 starts.

Ringer, Williams and Gilronan top the Ottery goal charts

